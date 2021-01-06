If you still can’t get enough locally made films, Bend writer-director Dan Cohen has just the thing.
His 2019 thriller “A Stone in the Water” is now available to rent and stream online through Amazon, Vimeo, FandangoNow, Hoopla, iTunes, Google Play, XBOX and Playstation stores as well as most cable on demand channels like Comcast, Charter and Blue Ridge.
The film starring Bonnie Bedelia of “Die Hard” fame and Melissa Fumero of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame also features a few local faces including Ryan Klontz, Kimberly Leemans, Michael Coffman, Mary Kilpatrick and David DaCosta.
The film centers around two women who, producer Howard Schor described in a December 2019 interview, “couldn’t be more different. One has lived on a farm her whole life in, like, rural Oregon...(Fumero) is a younger woman who’s almost kind of a drifter. She works in a bar, she dates this crook. … They come together at the farm by happenstance.”
