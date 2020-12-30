What a year it’s been. Zoom meetings and classes. Streaming entertainment. Pandemic with a side of monotony. Given their disciplines, writers and editors are accustomed to sitting alone in front of a computer for hours on end — but that doesn’t mean they’d like to see 2020 go on a minute longer. This week, GO! Magazine reached out to several local authors and editors to hear their thoughts and wishes for 2021.
Paul Alan Bennett
Longtime Sisters printmaker and author Paul Alan Bennett is launching a Kickstarter campaign for his new book, “Pandemic Portraits,” featuring his very contemporary portraits of Sisters residents in masks. You can help make his dream come true by contributing at kickstarter.com/projects/nightskies/pandemic-portraits.
Additionally, Bennett will exhibit his portraits at Bedouin in Sisters in February. He shared via email his thoughts on 2020 and the year ahead.
“Once galleries and live venues and restaurants start to get filled up with people, I think it could be a very creative year for all of the arts. This has been a time of introspection for all of us, which is a good place to go for nurturing the artistic soul. It may not be a happy place, but it holds its own truths that need to be shared. … This has been a very creative time for me. I’m sure I’m not alone in this respect. Great, creative things are brewing in the air. For example, just look at the high level of screenwriting that is going on now with shows like ‘The Crown’ or ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ Also, the acting, editing and photography. Good movies overlap with so many of the other arts: music, dance, theater, writing, the visual arts.
“I see the creators of all these artistic forms finding their voices during these COVID times, coming up with new ideas to share with the world. And not only in the arts, but look at what is happening in medicine. Telemedicine is here to stay. What worries people may have had about using the internet for doctors to meet with patients or other doctors are now a thing of the past. Dr. Anthony Fauci has also been such a positive model in the medical community during all this. I understand that medical schools are seeing quite a jump in enrollment that’s partly due to his example. And internet dating (from what I understand) is now more mainstream. It makes the old idea of meeting someone new at your local bar seem quite old-fashioned.”
Rick Steber
Prineville-based Western author Rick Steber has a new novel set for release on Feb. 14. “The Last Outlaw” is the story of a 20-something horse thief in the early 1900s, who despite modernization, continues to run the horses he nabs 2,000 miles through treacherous deserts between Texas and Oregon, long after the rest of the country has been settled.
Steber is also the owner of MAKERS, a space for handmade goods and crafts in downtown Prineville.
“I have 120 artists, artisans and craft people from Central and Eastern Oregon working on a host of projects,” he said via email. “One of the newest, and by far the youngest, is 7-year-old Jackson Lowe, who will be painting hearts for Valentine’s Day. I sold out of all his Christmas paintings and ornaments. He has inspired me to devote a wall to LITTLE MAKERS. In addition to Jackson we will be featuring an 11-year-old who works with copper. We had a great Christmas season and are looking forward to introducing the locals to the finest of High Desert traditional artwork.”
Naturally, her thoughts turn to the travel book market when asked about her wishes for 2021.
“It’s been a rough year in travel writing and authoring, with so many things shut because of the pandemic and with lingering uncertainty about what will recover and what will close permanently,” Findling said. “Throw in the fires of the fall and the growing impact of increased visitorship to Oregon over the last few years, and I’ve had some misgivings about doing this work at all, honestly. What is responsible, what will let me sleep at night?”
However, she added, “I’m seeing a welcome stewardship angle crop up in regional travel writing and books in response to the times. I appreciate this approach and am trying to emulate it in my books. Encouraging unhindered visitorship isn’t responsible anymore — we need to educate and promote care to the people and the land in our travel writing. That said, when the pandemic passes many of Oregon’s businesses will need support and promotion more than ever. I’m looking forward to being able to use my work to contribute to the responsible visitorship message while promoting Oregon destinations that need it in 2021.”
As for her publishing concern, Dancing Moon Press, “The mainstream publishing world is more restrictive and limited by gatekeepers than ever right now, but I’m seeing authors realizing that life is short and we shouldn’t put off passion projects like writing and releasing a book. There are so many ways to share one’s work these days — I’m looking forward to seeing more brave souls put their stories out into the world in 2021.”
Kimberly Bowker
Kimberly Bowker is a Bend-based writer who initiated the crowdfunded Central Oregon Book Project in 2020. The book will feature community prose and poetry submissions.
“Looking across the horizon at 2021, I am excited to continue reading stories that expand our understanding of science and humanity,” Bowker said. “Glimpses of truth that we see in words (and the spaces between words) inspire us to serve with creativity, heart, innovation, and possibility. In support of the ‘think globally, act locally’ philosophy, works of community voices such as ‘Placed: An Encyclopedia of Central Oregon, Vol. 1’ that came out in late 2020, and the Central Oregon Book Project that I am helping to assemble for the fall of 2021, will allow us to hear our stories so we can continue to grow, create, and heal our world for the beautiful and important future ahead.”
Students in the class will read and discuss the book, which is also the library’s 2021 pick for its annual community read, A Novel Idea, wrapping it up by creating works of art inspired by the book.
“I am offering the Novel Idea art class for the third year in a row,” Cravis wrote in an email.
With a vaccine starting to become available, COCC has approved an in-person format for the class, “which will be held in a spacious studio/classroom, following all protocols for social distancing, mask-wearing (and gloves when appropriate).
“And that brings us to my urgent wish for 2021: currently, only two or three students have registered for the Novel Idea special studies class. The seat limit is 12, and, although I plan to run the class whether full or not, it will be far more successful if others will enroll. The creative atmosphere of a studio art class improves greatly when there are eight, 10 or 12 students present — especially when the class is a hybrid of book-reading and art-making!
Cravis encourages anyone who loves books and art to join the Novel Idea class at COCC. The class, ART-188, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m., Jan. 5 through March 11, and can be seen on the COCC Credit Class Schedule. For more info contact Cravis at wcravis@cocc.edu.
“New Year’s Resolutions 2021”
Stay awake
Stay hopeful
Stay healthy
Give
Don’t take life personally
Show up
Forgive
Read and write more and better
Be disciplined
Counter culture
Keep on no matter
Imagine
Support creation
Lead with your heart
See what you see
Know what you know
Love a lot
