John Kish dreamed of launching his own theater company for over 10 years, and Friday it becomes a reality with The Greenhouse Cabaret’s premiere production, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”
An actor, producer and owner of the plant shop Somewhere That’s Green, Kish has Bachelor’s degrees in his two passions — musical theater and horticulture. Now he has businesses in both, too.
“Musical theater is very emotional and plants are very grounding,” Kish said. “I thought what better way than to do two businesses that I love.”
Kish said he selected “Hedwig” for the premiere because it’s fun and edgy. There are also just two cast members in the show and very little set, making it the perfect match for his new venue.
The Greenhouse Cabaret, located at the back of Somewhere That’s Green, is unique in its intimate experience. The theater is smaller than most and lacks the aesthetic grandeur of larger venues, shifting the audience’s focus to the actors, script and quality of performance, according to the venue’s website.
And while some might perceive small theaters as inferior to larger venues, he’s had the opposite experience.
“When you’re in a bigger space it almost feels like you’re watching TV,” Kish said. It’s the shows that he has watched in small theaters that have been the most memorable, he said.
“Hedwig” is a musical written in the ‘90s by John Cameron Mitchell. The story follows Hedwig (previously named Hansel), who is living in Germany when he meets an American soldier. The soldier convinces Hedwig that sex surgery is the only option, after which he’ll move to the United States to become the soldier’s wife. But the sex surgery is botched and the soldier leaves Hedwig high and dry.
To grapple with the pain, Hedwig clings to her love for rock ‘n’ roll, hiding behind wigs, makeup and her rock persona.
On the surface it may appear to be a drag show, but it has nothing to do with drag or queer culture. It’s about the human experience, Kish said.
Kish will perform opposite Christie Cappuci, the only other actor in the show. Hedwig interacts with both the other character and the audience, making the audience the third character.
“There is no fourth wall. It’s almost like you’re coming to see a rock concert,” Kish said.
“It’s more intimate, more genuine, more in your face, more raw.”
The audience is introduced to Hedwig in the middle of an identity crisis. She doesn’t know if she’s a man or a woman. And she hasn’t yet discovered she’s a rock star.
At its core, the musical revolves around an experience universal to the human condition. It asks the audience to consider what they are hiding behind to prevent their true self from being exposed.
Kish is starting with a limited number of productions, but hopes to one day have a full theatrical season at The Greenhouse Cabaret. For now, he’ll fill the venue’s schedule with single-night events. He hopes to provide a space for art forms underrepresented in Bend.
“There isn’t a lot of jazz,” Kish said. “There isn’t really a drag stage in Bend. There’s a lot of people that host drag, but there isn’t really a drag stage in Bend.”
He hopes to diversify Bend’s art scene by providing a space for jazz, classical music and drag. He’s also working with friends in Portland who own BIPOC theater companies to better understand their approach to inclusivity.
The Greenhouse Cabaret is part of the burgeoning Second Street corridor. The up-and-coming district, which includes Open Space Event Studios and the Campfire Hotel, is brimming with potential.
“We’re really excited to grow this into a performing arts district,” Kish said.
