All is not necessarily as it seems in local playwright Stephanie Von Aydan’s first full-length play, “Evanescent.” The psychological drama opens Friday at Cascades Theatrical Company, whose pandemic-curtailed 2020-21 season has afforded the opportunity for Von Aydan’s production, for which she also serves as director.
In the show, a young man named Evan (played by Lee Miller), who’s recovering from the violent death of his father, Elijah (David “Dale Blackheart” Leach), whom we see in flashbacks and improvised dances to original music by composers Benjamin Larson and Scott Michaelson.
Early on, we learn that the show will explore the question of nature versus nurture: Are Evan’s problems because of life experiences and recent trauma, or his genetic makeup?
Said Von Aydan, who studied forensic psychology in college, “I always found it so interesting how intricate the mind is. And as somebody who has suffered from mental health issues I’ve wondered at times — and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only person who has wondered — is this because of my trauma and what I’ve been through, or is this something that is completely out of my control? There’s always that struggle.”
Though Evan witnessed the killing of his father, he cannot exactly recall what transpired, and part of his recovery is tethered to untangling the events surrounding the tragic death.
Along the way, he’s visited in his room by his doctor, Dr. Grey (Cody Michael), his concerned uncle Brandon (Jamal Thomas), his earnest stepmom Marlene (Barbara Rich) and two young women, Phoenix (Jessica Hayes) and Anna (Kloii Hummingbird), of differing temperaments. Phoenix is dark and cruel, Anna is bubbly and kind. The two girls’ presence in Evan’s life, though important, aren’t fully understood until the final moments.
In a sense, “Evanescent” is a slow-burning whodunnit, as Evan gets closer to discovering the truth of the deadly matter, but certain events — possibly in his head, possibly paranormal — make things anything but straightforward. (Trigger warning: In the flashback scenes involving the night of Elijah’s death, there are several loud bangs that will possibly cause patrons to jump out of their seats.)
“I love all things horror and scary,” said Von Aydan, who developed the 105-minute “Evanescent” from a short play she wrote and directed a couple of years ago for Cascades Theatrical Company’s Cascades 10, an annual array of 10-minute plays.
“In submitting for a play that I wanted to do 10 minutes of, unfortunately, the rights weren’t available, so I had to last-minute write one,” she said. Though she didn’t exactly consider herself a writer, Von Aydan had written short stories, one of which she adapted into a play.
“Within that short story, I kind of adapted it to modern times and modern issues, and really went deeper into the story. That’s kind of where it started,” she said. It took her about a year to then write “Evanescent.”
“At first, my lead was a girl,” she said, referring to the character that’s now Evan. “Some of the relationships between the characters were a little different. When I met Lee, who I had originally thought of for a different character, he was just so talented and passionate and (had) so much talent in such a little body that I had to take the opportunity.”
“I’ve had the liberty to kind of rewrite this in whatever way I wanted to adapt to these people that I’ve wanted to work with to create a whole different story with the same premise,” Von Aydan said. Since “Evanescent” is her own, unpublished work, “We have the freedom of being able to gender swap and switch stories and change some lines around if we wanted, which was really nice, because we never get the opportunity to do that as performers.”
The show also boasts a more diverse cast than you’ll usually find on a Bend stage.
“I reached out to people that I wanted to work with,” Von Aydan said. “The people who came back to me were the people that I cast. A lot of them just happened to be people of color, because in my personal friend group, they are people of color, and it is diverse, because I am inclusive. I do go out of my way to bring people in, diverse people.
“Being a Latina and a single mom and alone here in Bend, coming from L.A., where it’s so diverse, and such a different place … I wanted to bring home here. And for me, that included people of all races, people of different cultures and from different areas. For me, that’s what being inclusive and bringing diversity means. It means reaching out to those people and bringing them into our communities, not just being nice to them.”
For a community theater performance of an untested but ambitious drama written by a local, “Evanescent” is a gripping and ambitious drama well worth seeing — and sticking around for its mind-bending conclusion.
The script doesn’t exactly broadcast the twists that come late in the show, but Von Aydan notes the presence of Easter eggs, or hints, along the way.
“They are in Elijah’s speeches to his son. They are in Uncle Brandon’s message to Evan. They are everywhere,” she said. “If you pull these Easter eggs, you can kind of put together the story behind the story of what really took place. But I personally don’t want to reveal it until people see the show and give me their own theories.”
That’s what happened among cast members when Von Aydan sent them the script: Actors began calling her with questions and theories.
“They were just like, ‘We just don’t know. We have different ideas of what happened,’” Von Aydan said. “That’s what I wanted when I wrote it. I wanted something so controversial and so confusing that everybody could almost come up with their own theory of what actually happened in that house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.