If you’re looking to spice up your Monday nights, head to Wild Ride Brewing Co. for an evening of live music by Parker Steers, and a long list of drinks and food to choose from.
Steers is a local musician serving up neo-traditional and traditional country with a touch of rock and folk for Central Oregonians.
The local country, rock artist will perform every Monday in January from 6-8 p.m. at Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth Street in Redmond.
After seeing Steers play a show at another venue in Redmond, he was invited to bring his talents to Wild Ride for not just one show, but four shows spread out in January.
“He’s a great musician and a natural entertainer,” said Wild Ride co-owner Kelli Grey. “He plays a variety of songs and certainly fits the vibe of our Tap Room.”
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
The Tap Room is family-friendly, with beverages and food for everyone. There are four food trucks — Food Fellas, Wild Catch, Shred Town and Red Road Pizza Co — that are all open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The food options vary from pizza, hamburgers and fish & chips to tacos, yakisoba, and more.
“We strive to make sure there’s something for everyone at Wild Ride Brewing, and we hope live music on Mondays will help us reach this goal,” Gray said.
The owners of Wild Ride are excited to bring more local artists like Steers to their taproom.
“He’s a great young man, and it’s exciting to see his popularity grow,” Grey said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.