Parker Steers

Parker Steers will perform at Wild Ride Brewing on Monday Nights through January.

 Submitted photo

If you’re looking to spice up your Monday nights, head to Wild Ride Brewing Co. for an evening of live music by Parker Steers, and a long list of drinks and food to choose from.

Steers is a local musician serving up neo-traditional and traditional country with a touch of rock and folk for Central Oregonians.

The local country, rock artist will perform every Monday in January from 6-8 p.m. at Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth Street in Redmond.

After seeing Steers play a show at another venue in Redmond, he was invited to bring his talents to Wild Ride for not just one show, but four shows spread out in January.

“He’s a great musician and a natural entertainer,” said Wild Ride co-owner Kelli Grey. “He plays a variety of songs and certainly fits the vibe of our Tap Room.”

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

The Tap Room is family-friendly, with beverages and food for everyone. There are four food trucks — Food Fellas, Wild Catch, Shred Town and Red Road Pizza Co — that are all open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The food options vary from pizza, hamburgers and fish & chips to tacos, yakisoba, and more.

“We strive to make sure there’s something for everyone at Wild Ride Brewing, and we hope live music on Mondays will help us reach this goal,” Gray said. 

The owners of Wild Ride are excited to bring more local artists like Steers to their taproom.

“He’s a great young man, and it’s exciting to see his popularity grow,” Grey said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.