Children’s books
“What if You Could: Spy Like a Narwhal!? Explore the Superpowers of Amazing Animals,”
by Sandra Markle
In the second book in the fantastic and creative What if You Could series, the reader is introduced to the superpowers of the narwhal, colugo, hairy frog and other amazing animals. Real-life photos of these creatures are alongside fun illustrations of kids who might take on these animals’ superpowers. Facts galore will have kids wanting more. Recommended for ages 9 and up.
“Strange Nature: The Insect Portraits of Levon Biss,”
by Gregory Mone
Who doesn’t love beetles? Levon Biss and Gregory Mone bring readers into a microscopic world of beetles up close and personal. Here, 8,000 micro-sculpted photographs are brought together so the reader is able to get lost in these incredible insects while learning about where each beetle is from and learn multitudes of amazing facts. For all ages.
— Sheila Grier, Deschutes Public Library community librarian
Teen books
“The Seventh Raven,”
by David Elliott
The Brothers Grimm folktale “The Seven Ravens” is masterfully retold in Elliott’s novel in verse. After the births of seven sons, Jack and Jane long for a daughter. Finally, April is born but fails to thrive, and Jack, in desperation, curses his sons, who become ravens. While the oldest six yearn to be human again, Robyn, the youngest, finally feels free. April is kept in ignorance about her brothers, but once she learns of the curse she sets out on a quest to free them from their curse. Each character has a distinct voice in a formal poetic form. This is a moving exploration of want, need and the power of the heart that begs to be read aloud.
“Happily Ever Afters,”
by Elise Bryan
Tessa loves love — writing it and reading it. After years of never seeing herself — a multiracial 16-year-old — as the heroine, Tessa writes the stories she wants to read. Acceptance to a renowned art school for her writing seems like a dream come true, but the worst ever happens: She loses her words. Maybe creating her own HEA (happily ever after) will help her rediscover her words, or maybe not. With all the romance tropes one could ask for, including smoldering looks, love triangles and heartbreaking misunderstandings, Tessa’s journey of self-discovery is one for the books.
— Cheryl Weems, Youth Services collection development librarian
Adult books
“The Forever Sea,”
by Joshua Phillip Johnson
Let Joshua Phillip Johnson take you into a magical fantasy novel where ships sail upon a sea of grasses. Grasses that stretch so far down no one knows what is at the bottom and everyone who has ever tried has died — probably. Giant beasts climb through the grasses, swimming in the depths, and pirates harass and burn ships that attempt to go too far out. Still, Captains risk everything to harvest the magical (and pricy) grasses. All ships are kept afloat by a unique magical process — burning bones in special formations and singing in a language few really understand — except for our main character Kindred. Kindred is beautifully written and alive and the world is just waiting for you to sail into. Before you know it, the ship will be under attack and you will be holding your breath during the escape. Do yourself a favor by checking out this unique and wonderful fantasy book!
“Hummingbird Salamander,”
by Jeff VanderMeer
“Hummingbird Salamander” weaves together a mystery, the end of humanity, bloody shootouts, taxidermy and lost childhood memories to form a thoroughly unique novel. Jane works for an information security firm until one day she is handed a key and a note by a barista. Both the note and key are from the ever -mysterious Silvinia, who is a caretaker of the wild, a bioterrorist and daughter to a crime kingpin. Jane is pulled into the chase of finding Silvinia and escaping the men who want to make sure Silvinia is never found. As the sky grows a ghastly color and rain pours down, Jane single-mindedly chases down the clues. Why would she risk her entire life solving the mystery a woman she has never meet? Even Jane isn’t quite sure. VanderMeer is known for writing weird fiction. This is just on the other side of weird — plenty to ponder and try to figure out, but without space alien foxes and pages of repeating words.
— Graham Fox, Deschutes Public Library community librarian
