Children’s books
“Skandar and the Unicorn Thief,”
by A.F. Steadman
In this debut fantasy novel, all we thought we knew about unicorns is tossed out the window. Tooting rainbows — not so much. Glitter sprinkling — you wish. The unicorns in “Skandar and the Unicorn Thief” are immortal, blood-thirsty, elemental magic-wielding and temperamental. Given all this, Skandar still dreams of being chosen to go The Island and bond with a newly hatched unicorn. When he is denied even the opportunity to take the Hatchery test, Skandar is given a second chance through much skullduggery to go to The Island and attend the hatching ceremony. After Skandar bonds with Scoundrel’s Luck, the adventure begins in earnest. Secrets are revealed, enemies are exposed, air battles are fought and many small animals are devoured (by the unicorns, of course).
“Jennifer Chan Is Not Alone,”
by Tae Keller
Middle School can be brutal — some are at the top of the food chain, others are trying to get there, some just don’t care, and some just want to slide through safe and unnoticed. Jennifer Chan is a new seventh grader at Gibbons Academy in Norwell, Florida, and she truly believes in the existence of aliens, which sets her somewhat apart from her classmates. Gibbons is not particularly welcoming, and when Jennifer goes missing, Mallory, our narrator, slowly, through flashbacks, exposes everyone’s cruel behavior, including her own. Newbery Award winning author Tae Keller heartbreakingly lived through similar bullying in middle school but offers hope to both recipients and perpetrators. This powerful, moving story is a novel to be read, discussed and admired for its honesty and exceptional writing.
Teen books
“Lakelore,”
by Anna-Maria McLemore
A magical world exists under a nearby lake and only Bastián and Lore, both nonbinary and Mexican-American, are privy to its secrets. Bastián, who has ADHD, self-sooths by making alebrijes — papier-mâché sculptures of mythical creatures — and setting them free in the lake, where they to come to life. Lore’s family relocates to Bastián’s town after an unknown trauma and must work with Bastián when the lake’s magic begins to seep into their own world, accompanied by the now living alebrijes. Their efforts bring them closer together, and the story explores neurodivergent and nonbinary experiences with care and empathy. Both characters are from supportive and loving families, and refreshingly, the drama does not focus on their well-established identities.
“I Must Betray You,”
by Ruta Sepetys
Romania in 1989 is under the brutal dictatorship of Nicolae Ceaușescu, even as communist governments are crumbling across Eastern Europe. Seventeen-year-old Cristian is blackmailed by the secret police to inform on his family and friends, but he attempts to use his position to let the wider world know what is happening in his country. He walks a tightrope, constantly suspicious of his community for the betrayal that lead to the blackmail, while also deceptively working with the secret police to free his nation from tyranny. This is a masterfully researched historical thriller that doesn’t shrink away from the reality and horror of the era. Teens interested in the current Ukrainian war might find something familiar in this story.
Adult books
“I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual” by Luvvie Ajayi JonesFrom discussions on friendship, racism, e-etiquette, and more, popular blogger and noted speaker Luvvie Ajayi Jones provides a how-to manual on doing better as you go about your daily life. Read by the author, this audiobook collection of sharp, funny and insightful essays covers an array of topics on life, culture, social media and fame. After listening to her advice you’ll be a better friend and ally, plus never use Comic Sans font. You’ll also think twice about how many words to Hashtag in a social media post.
“You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism,” by Amber Ruffin and Lacey LamarAmber Ruffin is a writer for NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and her big sister Lacey Lamar has worked in the health care and human services field for over 25 years. They grew up in Nebraska, where Lacey still resides. In this audiobook, they recount the ridiculous, yet real things that Lacey experiences. While the stories are presented with humor, the topic of racism is serious. Some listeners will be shocked, and others will nod their heads knowingly as the two discuss the silly and dumb experiences that Black people face each and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.