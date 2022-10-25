In the late 2000s, Bend was home to a bumpin’ electronic dance music scene, thanks largely to a crew of artists and event promoters called Slipmat Science. Generally speaking, the group threw all-night parties in unexpected spots and brought globetrotting DJs to town for shows at the Midtown Ballroom and other above-ground venues.
Christopher Haindel hung out with the Slipmat dudes and attended those events. But as a musician, he wanted to do more.
There was one problem, however.
“I wasn’t good at it,” he said with a laugh. “So I knew if I wanted to play these shows, the only way I was going to get away with it was to do it on my own terms.”
To do that, Haindel leaned on the principles he’d picked up as a youngster in Bend’s punk scene.
“I took away a DIY ethic from punk, and so I tried to apply that to electronic production,” he said. “You can do it yourself! And hey, if you can’t learn how to DJ like the cool kids, then why not just create the music?”
That’s when Haindel and his pal Brigham Rockwell created the Thumbprint Collective, named after the Thumbprint Recordings record label Haindel started in 2007. Initially, they focused on using synthesizers, samplers, drum machines and looping technology to make slightly off-kilter dubstep, breakbeats and other styles of glitchy electronic music.
Since then, the project has steadily evolved, moving off computers and toward live instrumentation and improvisation. Last summer, Haindel and Rockwell added local bassist Tom Dinkel to the mix, which has pushed Thumbprint Collective even further from its starting point.
“We’re definitely getting more into improvised electronic music, but with a really heavy rock element at the same time,” Haindel said. “We’re going toward a more industrial sound.”
For Rockwell, that means taking Haindel’s ideas and playing guitar over them, adding unexpected sounds and textures to the mix. (“Chris is so good at coming up with cool stuff,” he said. “I like shaping them and changing them in certain ways.”) And the addition of bass not only adds significantly to Thumbprint Collective’s low end, it also frees Haindel up to focus on percussion and sampling, which creates space for creativity.
“That’s the beauty of collaboration,” said Dinkel, who has made music on his own for many years under the name Protozoan. “When you’re by yourself, ideas tend to stagnate. Doing this has made me think differently about music, and it has given me a flood of new ideas.”
The trio is working on recordings, but in a live setting like Thursday night at The Capitol, they mostly improvise, which aligns nicely with one of their early descriptions of Thumbprint Collective: “A living experiment in electronic music.”
Nearly 15 years later, that experiment continues, and the evolution never stops.
“There are moments where we’ll start something and your brain is like, ‘There’s no way this is going to turn into something cool,’” Haindel said. “And before you know it, a few minutes have passed and the music has layered itself into this amazing thing. So it forces you to work outside of what you normally understand and expect from music, and that’s what I love about it.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
