Chao Lay opened last month in the former location of Bend’s east side Bangers & Brews. At the helm is husband-and-wife team Chip and Prang Rothenberger, owners of ThAiPAS in Northwest Crossing’s The Grove Market Hall and the former Incred-A-Bowl food truck.

The new restaurant’s name and menu are a nod to 34-year-old Chef Prang Rothenberger’s Chao Lay heritage.

Koh Lipe, Thailand.JPG

Koh Lipe is an island in Thailand home to a 7,000-year-old migrant Indonesian fishing tribe known as the Chao Lay people.
Nom Jin.JPG

Chef Prang Rothenberger recommends the Nom Jin noodle curry bowl for those trying Chao Lay for the first time.
