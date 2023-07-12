Chao Lay opened last month in the former location of Bend’s east side Bangers & Brews. At the helm is husband-and-wife team Chip and Prang Rothenberger, owners of ThAiPAS in Northwest Crossing’s The Grove Market Hall and the former Incred-A-Bowl food truck.
The new restaurant’s name and menu are a nod to 34-year-old Chef Prang Rothenberger’s Chao Lay heritage.
In Thai, “Chao Lay” translates to “people of the sea.” The menu features dishes Rothenberger grew up eating, including crispy fried pork belly ($11), Korean beef rice bowls ($18) and whole fried trout ($23).
Rothenberger grew up on the island of Koh Lipe — the most southern point of Thailand. It’s home to a 7,000-year-old migrant Indonesian fishing tribe known as the Chao Lay people, according to a press release. She learned to cook at the age of 5, when she’d wake up at 5 a.m. to help her aunt set tables and serve tourists before returning to help again after school, Chip said.
Of all the Chao Lay people that have inhabited Koh Lipe for over a century (approximately 900 people at any given time), Prang is the second island resident to graduate from college, according to Chip.
“When she was born, there was no power on the island. She grew up with lanterns in the house, no electricity and no refrigeration,” he said.
Prang remembers her family using a generator. She said her family would turn it on at 6 in the evening and off at 10 p.m., and they’d have to sleep in the heat. Now that the island has been discovered by tourists, she looks back on that time fondly.
That time was beautiful, she said, there were not “too many tourists and no concrete buildings.”
Chef recommendations
One of Prang’s personal favorites on the menu is Kee Mao Gung ($17), which are spicy stir-fried noodles with a choice of shrimp or tofu cooked in her homemade sauce.
For those trying Chao Lay for the first time, she recommends the Nom Jin noodle curry bowl ($17) as she considers it one of her stand-out dishes. In the Thai language, “nom” means sweet and “jin” translates to Chinese, so it’s essentially a sweet Chinese curry, she said. The curry bowl is gluten-free and prepared with bean sprouts, red onion, cucumber, pickled cabbage, hardboiled egg, cilantro and an option of chicken or tofu.
Prang said she selected chicken for the dish to suit the American palate.
“I put chicken (in the noodle curry bowl) instead of fish because people here like chicken more,” she said. “Like everything (is) chicken.”
“Chao Lay (people), we love seafood. Mostly we eat fish,” she said.
A new Asian concept
Chao Lay sets itself apart from the Rothenbergers’ other concepts with its Asian fusion menu, which will continue to evolve as Prang dabbles in Thai, Korean, Japanese and other Asian cuisines.
Incred-A-Bowl, which launched in February 2020 and closed in late 2021, was focused on healthy options with bowls, burgers and sandwiches on the menu. And ThAiPAS’ authentic Thai street food is a result of Prang Rothenberger’s home cooking, Chip Rothenberger said.
“She started making me these bowls at home, and they were all amazing,” he said.
Love at first sound
The husband-and-wife team met when Prang was working the front desk at one of Koh Lipe’s resorts. She had her back turned to the front counter when she heard Chip’s voice for the first time.
In anglicized Thai, he asked if there was a room available.
The phrase was simple, but there was something about his voice that gave her pause.
Chip said, “She turned around and it was just a weird feeling. I was like ‘I just saw the mother of my children,’” he said.
“I had that feeling too, just, his voice,” Prang said.
Chip showed up at the front desk later. They started talking and “after that, we were never apart,” Prang said.
A trip home to Thailand
The Rothenbergers recently embarked on a visit to Thailand — Prang’s first visit home in four years.
Chip said that while they are in Thailand, Chao Lay’s hours will be shortened, due to staffing issues.
Chao Lay is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once the Rothenbergers return home to Bend in mid-August, the restaurant will be open additional days.
