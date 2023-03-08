Sunday’s Academy Awards call for sipping on a sophisticated cocktail. Before settling in to watch the awards, draw inspiration from bartender Benjamin Gad Keeling at The Flamingo Room.
Small number of ingredients
Keeling’s first rule of thumb is using a small number of ingredients. Gesturing to the four rows of bottles behind the bar, he said, “There’s no reason for you to go out and get all of this. That’s what we’re here for.”
He recommends picking up four bottles — two spirits and two liqueurs — which lend themselves to a multitude of combinations.
Campari can be combined with sweet vermouth, club soda and an orange twist garnish or an Americano. Keeling suggests the Americano for social gatherings because it contains a low level of alcohol, yet is complex in flavor, making it suitable for taking small sips and indulging in multiple glasses without having to worry about getting sloppy drunk.
At the same time, Campari’s bitter flavor is not for everyone. I shy away from stiff drinks, so it’s less palatable for my taste.
“It’s torturous for your mouth,” Keeling said.
But like any alcohol, it takes time to develop a taste for Campari’s bitter, citrus flavor with spice-forward notes of clove and cinnamon. In the meantime, there’s Aperol, or as Keeling refers to it, “baby Campari.”
After drinking an Americano, I sipped on the same combination of ingredients, but with Aperol. Next to the Campari’s intensely bitter taste, it offered a zesty orange-rhubarb flavor with notes of vanilla and was a tad sweeter. And unlike the Campari cocktail, it called for another sip, and then another.
Quality ingredients
Keeling’s second rule of thumb for the perfect cocktail is using quality ingredients.
“If you wouldn’t drink it by itself, don’t put it in a (mixed) drink,” Keeling said.
It’s easy to purchase juice from the store, but taking the time to add fresh-squeezed juice can make all the difference in a cocktail. And as Keeling pointed out, it’s not difficult to do.
A stainless-steel citrus juicer can run upwards of $100, but a hand juicer may be purchased for under $10 to add fresh-squeezed lime, pineapple, grapefruit or blood orange to any drink.
Booze-free
There’s a lot of fun to be had with booze-free drinks. It all comes down to choosing a fun syrup — or two.
“You can think of any flavor that you want to make a syrup out of,” Keeling said. Before The Flamingo Room, his 10 years of bartending experience involved working at Holland House in Nashville.
“We had almost 30 syrups, so making mocktails was so easy,” he said.
At its core, simple syrup is composed of equal parts sugar and water.
Soak cinnamon sticks in sugar and water to make cinnamon syrup. Drop vanilla beans into the mix for vanilla syrup. Any kind of nut, such as almond (known as orgeat syrup), cashew, or even mixed nuts can yield simple syrups.
The options are endless.
As we spoke, Keeling developed a craving for a mocktail with watermelon syrup. An excellent pairing, he said, would be a spritz of lime juice topped off with club soda for a watermelon lime soda.
Syrups with multiple elements can offer an extra level of complexity, such as lavender chamomile syrup. For example, San Simón’s “Calm the f**k down” cocktail ($7) is made with lavender chamomile CBD syrup, simply mixed with lemon juice and club soda.
Or, as Keeling sometimes does, prepare a batch of homemade cola. He orders naturally caffeinated kola nuts from Africa and prepares the drink with ginger, orange peels, and a touch of vanilla.
Award-winning cocktail
San Simón recently crowned the winners of its annual cocktail pageant. This year’s competition involved the employees of the cocktail bar and its sister establishment, The Flamingo Room.
San Simón’s winning drink was “Orgeat You Glad I Didn’t Say Banana” and The Flamingo Room’s was “The Cinderella Story,” each earning a place on the permanent drink menu.
The Flamingo Room’s award-winning drink was invented by bartender Chloe Tibert. It is named for the famous “Cinderella Story” monologue in Caddyshack in which Bill Murray swings a grass whip and lops the heads off flowers as he pictures making a name for himself as a golfer. The namesake was for no other reason than a love for the cult classic, Keeling said.
The Cinderella Story ($14) at The Flamingo Room is pink in color, tropical, and made for easy sipping. It is composed of fresh-squeezed pineapple juice, Campari, orgeat syrup, a splash of lemon juice, Pelotón de la Muerte mezcal and chocolate bitters.
Visit The Bulletin on Instagram @bendbulletin to watch as Keeling prepares The Cinderella Story, or stop inside and try it for yourself.
