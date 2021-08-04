It’s been a little over a month since all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and for most people in the area, it’s been easy to readjust to life sans masks and not worrying about social distancing. But with the highly transmissible delta variant seeping through the U.S. and more mutations emerging, new recommendations are coming through both the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority. Since it feels like both yesterday and a hundred years ago since we started this whole journey, here are a few reminders of ways to help protect yourself and others. First and foremost, get vaccinated if you can. Yes, even
It’s been a little over a month since all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and for most people in the area, it’s been easy to readjust to life sans masks and not worrying about social distancing. But with the highly transmissible delta variant seeping through the U.S. and more mutations emerging, new recommendations are coming through both the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority.
Since it feels like both yesterday and a hundred years ago since we started this whole journey, here are a few reminders of ways to help protect yourself and others.
First and foremost, get vaccinated if you can.
Yes, even if you’re vaccinated, there is a small chance you can still catch COVID-19, but your chances of being hospitalized or dying is slim. According to the CDC’s website, as of July 26 out of more than 163 million Americans who were vaccinated, only 6,587 breakthrough infections killed people or required hospitalization. Breakthrough cases aren’t as common as you may think, either. From January to April of this year, out of the 101 million who had been vaccinated, just 10,262 patients contracted the disease.
There’s a reason we don’t have to deal with smallpox or polio anymore, and it’s thanks to our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents getting vaccines.
Second, mask up inside — again.
Whether you are vaccinated or not, the CDC recommends that you mask up indoors in areas of “substantial or high transmission.” OHA recommends masks indoors throughout the state. Masks not only protect you from getting the virus — they also protect those around you in case you are carrying it. We all know they’re annoying and hot, but any small inconvenience is worth not infecting your neighbors and those who are immunocompromised.
That means wearing it over your nose and mouth, not as a chin strap, not around your wrist or removing it to talk to someone — these all defeat the purpose of wearing one.
Keep washing your hands.
You may have been slacking a bit in the hand-washing department as time has gone on, but it’s really just a thing you should do regardless of a global pandemic. Wash with hot, soapy water for at least 20 seconds (about how long it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice or the chorus to Toto’s “Africa”). And do it frequently throughout the day or use hand sanitizer if you can’t wash up right away. Since there is now an abundance of sanitizer readily available at your favorite discount department store, it shouldn’t be an issue finding that gel-based gold.
Stop touching your face.
This is another one that is important regardless of a pandemic and it’s one that all fidgeters and people who just don’t know what to do with their hands suffer from. Find something else to touch when you feel the urge. Cross your arms, sit on your hands, anything but touching your germy hands to your face.
Finally, if you are feeling sick, get tested and stay home.
The scientists studying COVID-19 are always learning new things about it, and the variants that are mutating among the populace, so recommendations will change as time progresses. It’s the same reason we don’t use leeches to “b leed out an infection” anymore: We learned that doesn’t help.
By continuing to follow the recommendations laid out by the experts, we can get through this and live long and prosper.
