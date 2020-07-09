Despite spiking COVID-19 cases in Oregon and across the country, reopening continues in Central Oregon. That means live music continues its slow return, in various capacities, to the area’s venues. There’s a lot of music news this week, so let’s jump right in.
Social distance at the Domino RoomThe Midtown complex of venues — including the Midtown Ballroom, Domino Room and Annex — has gone dark since lockdown began in Central Oregon in March. But local hip-hop duo The Clumzys are set to return music to the venue once more with a socially distanced show at the Domino Room at 7:30 p.m. Friday also featuring Oakland rapper and Bend favorite J. Meast, with openers Ese Chango and Savage Watson.
The show is ages 21 and older, and tickets are limited to 40 to provide at least 35 square feet per person for social distancing, according to Treva Jeffryes, The Clumzys’ manager and promoter behind Hat Backwardz Entertainment 541. Masks will be provided to all attendees. As of this writing, online sales have ended and there will be limited tickets left at the door, Jeffryes said.
“We’re all really excited about it,” she said. “It’s still a little bit nerve-wracking just because we want everyone to be safe and we want everyone to stay healthy, and we don’t want to put anybody in danger obviously. But we’ve just been dying without shows. We’ve gotta do something. So we wanted to be one of the first people to get out there and do a show.”
The Clumzys — Ramiro “RG Uno” Gonzalez and Toki Loki — have performed together for close to nine years. The duo met in Tucson, Arizona, where Loki is from; Gonzales grew up in Los Angeles.
They’ve been based out of Central Oregon for the last four years and have steadily gained a following on the local hip-hop scene. They’ve played local shows with Dizzy Wright and Baby Eazy-E (E3), and collaborated with the latter artist (the son of N.W.A.’s Eazy-E) on the recent track “Wait.” Since the pandemic hit, the duo has released a steady stream of music videos, and in May dropped their latest album, “what now?”
Socially distanced songwriting
Singer-songwriters and frequent collaborators Pete Kartsounes and Eric Leadbetter will once again team to lead a songwriting retreat at Rareloom Farm and Garden on Friday and Saturday. The duo have been some of the most visible musicians on the Bend scene since the pandemic lockdowns began: Kartsounes has kept busy with frequent live stream concerts and hosted a virtual songwriting retreat on Zoom in mid-May, while Leadbetter spearheaded the St. Charles Meal Mission alongside local restaurants to help feed hospital workers during the pandemic.
The two musicians and music educators planned the retreat as Central Oregon entered Phase 2 of reopening. Since then, COVID-19 cases have spiked throughout the state and country. However, Kartsounes is confident they can maintain social distancing in an outdoor environment with limited capacity (as of writing, 10 people have signed up, and they can safely accommodate 20 attendees in total).
The retreat kicks off Friday evening with a meet-and-greet, catered dinner (through the St. Charles Meal Mission, Leadbetter tapped The Bleu Rooster and Southern Accent to provide food), workshops and an open mic. Camping is optional at the farm.
Saturday’s workshops begin at 10 a.m. and last through 4 p.m. Kartsounes, who has spent many years teaching at songwriting retreats like this one, will host a workshop on using imagery to create a geographical element in songs, and another focused on lyrics and melodies.
“There’s a lot of stuff and almost not enough time,” Kartsounes said. “There’s usually a lot of questions; there’s always a lot of discussion. With that being said, I think we are learning a lot more the more questions that we have. And everybody’s got a question that starts up sometimes a whole new topic.”
Leadbetter’s “Math of Music” workshop, as the title suggests, will focus on music theory. He will also teach a workshop about how to create a melody for a song first, then build it up with chords and structure.
“I’m a big believer of, it’s fun to have interesting chords in the song, and it’s fun to understand even how to use those chords,” Leadbetter said. “Not only that, but even jamming with other people, understanding the number system of music and how to communicate that to people when you’re working together.”
Despite the intense musical focus, no musical experience is required to attend, Kartsounes said.
“In fact I had two people that didn’t even play an instrument at my online songwriting retreat back in (May),” he said. “It’s also good for people who just like to write, like poetry. A lot of it isn’t just about performing, it’s about the craft and the art of putting words together. And songs are very similar to poetry.”
Also Saturday evening, Kartsounes and Leadbetter will share the stage at Volcanic Theatre Pub. Tickets cost $20, in advance only, and are available at volcanictheatre.com.
Reservations for the retreat (again, limited to 20 in total) cost $200 and include both days at the retreat, food, beverages and optional camping. Advance tickets are not necessary, and attendees can show up whenever they want, Kartsounes said. To reserve a spot in advance, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/319141822420804 to contact Kartsounes or Leadbetter.
Return of the summer
concert series
As this column has mentioned many times before, Central Oregon’s music scene is in a state of limbo between online streaming and in-person shows. Some places are testing the waters with live music, while others are sticking to live streaming, and still others split the difference with in-person shows that are also streamed online.
Immersion Brewing’s Music on the Mullet series falls into the first category. Local bands will play on the back patio facing Arizona Avenue on Saturdays through Aug. 29 (hence Music on the Mullet: “business up front, live music in the back,” as the Facebook event page proclaims). Rockabilly group Sweet Red and the Hot Rod Billies is up next at 7 p.m. Saturday; check facebook.com/events/652615225485799 for a full, updating schedule.
In the live streaming category, welcome the return of Music on the Green, Redmond’s annual, local-centric concert series usually hosted at Sam Johnson Park. This summer the musicians will perform live stream concerts and Q&As from their own backyards. Seventeen-year-old singer-songwriter Olivia Knox kicked off the series June 24, and Bobby Lindstrom performed July 8. The remaining streams, which take place at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, are below; visit visitredmondoregon.com for more information.
July 22 — Juju Eyeball (Beatles tribute)
Aug. 5 — Toast & Jam (roots)
Aug. 19 — Derek Michael Marc (blues/rock/soul)
Sept. 2 — Hokulea Ohana Dancers (traditional Hawaiian dance)
Finally, in the “both” category, Worthy Brewing will continue its concerts Wednesdays and Saturdays in-person on the patio and streaming on Facebook. The venue has artists booked through September, per its Facebook page. Up next is Olivia Knox at 6 p.m. Saturday. Check out worthy.beer/brewery-events-bend for the full schedule so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.