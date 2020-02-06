Thursday 2/6
Sweet Revival Trio: The jazz, rock, soul and R&B band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.
Corrupted Kin: The acoustic trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Escaping Tuesday: The local duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed Taproom, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
Dr. Green Dreams and Helga: The punk-rock bands perform; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Brave New World: The funk, punk, rock, grunge and blues fusion band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
PRGRM Sequence Bassmint Takeover: Bass DJs Eyre Eyes, Cryztal Roze and Billy the Robot will play; 9:30 p.m.; $5, 21 and over; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 2/7
Friday Night Music Series — The Sugar Pine Boys: The bluegrass band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
Kendra and the Bunnies: The folk and roots artist performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
Prineville Hot 5 Plus 2: The Dixieland jazz band performs; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Fireside Show — C.W. Stoneking: The blues artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $18 day of show; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Kylan Rose: The local artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Conner Bennett and Seth Acquarolo: The duo will perform a blend of bluegrass, folk, funk and jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed Taproom, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
High Street Band at Redmond Social Club: The party band will perform; 6:30-10:30 p.m.; $10 at the door, 21 and over; Redmond VFW Hall, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; 541-410-2572.
Apres Ski Bash — Polyrhythmics: The funk band performs; 6:30 p.m.; free; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-382-1709.
Lighterlights: The local folk-pop band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Uncle Woody Band: The blues, rock and rockabilly band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Party in the Back: The local band performs; 8 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
DJ Chuck Boogie: The DJ will play music from the 70s to current hits; 9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
DJ Wicked: The DJ will play oldschool hip-hip and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Saturday 2/8
Jazz at the Oxford Free Music Education Workshop: Cow Bop: Local music students and professionals have the opportunity to talk with, learn from and play with Cow Bop; 11:15-1:15 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Avenue, Bend; jazzattheoxford.com or 541-382-8436.
Tiempo — Cycles Poetry and Music Performance: Pedro World Citizen and V. Falcón Vázquez will perform; noon-1 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Coyote Willow: The Americana band will perform; 1-3 p.m.; free; Strictly Organic Coffee Co., 6 SW Bond St., Bend; strictlyorganic.com or 541-647-1402.
Fogline: The country band performs; 5-9 p.m.; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Tim and Ness: The local singer-songwriters perform; 5 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend, ontapbend.com.
Alex Winters: The folk-rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
Vicky Falcón Vázquez and Pedro World Citizen: The perform poetry, music and more; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; At Liberty Arts Collaborative, 849 NW Wall St., Bend; 458-206-3040.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; btbsbend.com or 541-728-0703.
Uncle Woody Band: The blues, rock and rockabilly band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Dusty Bones: The band will perform; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Kitchen Dwellers: The Montana bluegrass band performs with special guest Skillethead; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $13 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ Wicked: The DJ will play oldschool hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Fretland: The Americana band performs; 11 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Sunday 2/9
Tang: The math-rock band will perform for the house concert, bring food or drinks to share if able, music starts at 7 p.m.; 6-9 p.m.; $5 suggested donation at the door; Wolfe House, 741 SW 14th St., Redmond; 509-434-6544.
Monday 2/10
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Tuesday 2/11
Zander Reese: The alt-rock artist performs; 8:30 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Wednesday 2/12
Winter Songwriter Series — Casey Parnell: The local artist and member of Precious Byrd will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free, reservations recommended; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 541-526-6870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.