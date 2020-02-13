Thursday 2/13
HDCM Master Class with the Calder Quartet: The student performers will be feature works by Bruch, Dvorak, Haydn, Mozart, Sarasate and Schubert; 5-7:30 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; 541-306-3988.
Ben Miller: The acoustic musician performs; 5-7 p.m.; free; Fjällräven Bend, 830 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-241-7063.
Alex Winters: The folk-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.
Toast & Jam: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Vocal Jam: Improvised community singing with groove and soul lead by local musician Shireen Amini; 7-8:45 p.m.; $10-$20 sliding scale, drop in; The Hive, 205 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; shireenaminimusicmedicine.com or 310-467-0867.
Pete Kartsounes and Eric Leadbetter: The local musicians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
DRIFT and She’s With Me: The local trios will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Jackwagon Blues: The classic rock and blues band performs; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Burnin’ Moonlight: The bluegrass band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
Cascadian Connection: DJ Manoj, Mark Brody and Theclectik will play a variety of house music and more; 9 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 2/14
Boneyard’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash: A night of punk music from Poolside Leper Society and pasta specials; 4-10 p.m.; free; Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend; 541-241-7184.
Friday Night Music Series — The Jess Ryan Band: The indie blues and rock band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
The Lucky Losers: The blues band performs with special guest Ben Rice; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
Gordy Michaels: The musician will perform love songs for Valentine’s Day; 6-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 N. Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Hot Club of Bend: The jazz-swing band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.
Lindy Gravelle: The singer-songwriter-pianist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Brassie’s Bar at Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; lindygravelle.com or 541-548-4220.
The Shining Dimes: The country band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Corrupted Kin: The acoustic trio performs; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
HDCM Concert Series — Calder Quartet: The string quartet will perform, ticket holders will receive a rose and special treat from Goody’s; 8-9:30 p.m.; $48 general admission, $15 students and children; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
Thomas T & the Bluechips: The blues band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
James Dean and the Rockers: The classic rock and dance band performs; 8-11 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Matt Puccio Jr.: The guitarist performs; 8-10 p.m.; free; Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-728-0303.
FunBobby: The classic rock and ‘80s pop band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Valentine Jazz with MVH & The Vandals: The jazz band will perform; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
The Motet Valentine’s Night Bump and Grind Dance Party: The funk, soul and jazz band will perform; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.; $25 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Saturday 2/15
Open Hub Singing Club: Everyone is welcome to join and sing together as a group; 3-4:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Eric Leadbetter Duo: The rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Opal Springs Boys: The Americana band performs; 6 p.m.; $10 general admission, $5 wine club members; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Honey Don’t: The bluegrass band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
Raider Mystic: The musician will perform an acoustic set featuring special guests Stacie Dread, Brent Anderson, AJ of BDG and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
OLOX: Featuring music from the native Sakha people from Siberia, Tyler Spencer opens; 6-10 p.m.; $29, space is limited; HarmonyHouse, 17505 Kent Road, Sisters; eventbrite.com.
The Parnells: The country band performs; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Jackson’s Corner — Eastside, 1500 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; 541-382-1751.
Lindy Gravelle: The singer-songwriter-pianist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Brassie’s Bar at Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; lindygravelle.com or 541-548-4220.
Tony Has: The hip-hop artist performs with special guests Northorn Lights, Savage Watson, Widder and AP250; 7 p.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Conner Bennett and Set Acquarolo: The duo will perform a blend of bluegrass, funk and jazz; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
Thomas T & the Bluechips: The blues band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
FunBobby: The classic rock and ‘80s pop band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
James Dean and the Rockers: The classic rock and dance band performs; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Mark Ransom & The Mostest: The local band performs; 9-11:30 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country band performs; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Sandbagger Saloon and Dinner House, 5165 SW Clubhouse Road, Terrebonne; 541-923-8655.
Sunday 2/16
Oregon WinterFest: The 21st annual festival features live music, drinks, food, art, local vendors and more, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; $10 general admission, $22 wine walk, $15-$30 runs; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oregonwinterfest.com or 541-323-0964.
Thankusomuch: The Portland jazz band performs; 7 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Monday 2/17
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Tuesday 2/18
Lisa Dae and Friends: The jazz artists perform; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Beatles vs. Stones: Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction will face off in a head to head battle of the bands; 7:30-10 p.m.; $45-$75; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 9 p.m.; free 21 and over; Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-728-0303.
Wednesday 2/19
Winter Songwriter Series — Eric Leadbetter: The rock musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; free reservations recommended; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 541-526-6870.
Toast & Jam: The roots duo performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
