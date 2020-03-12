Thursday 3/12
Olivia Knox: The indie-folk-pop artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.
Coyote Willow: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Brandon Campbell and the Northwest Three: The swing-punk band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Lost Ox: The prog-rockabilly and funk band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
CJ Neary and Rich Taelour: The local musicians will play jazzy blues; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
Friday 3/13
Friday Night Music Series — Three Fingerjack: The classic rock band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
ABluestics: The blues band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Lisa Dae Trio: The jazz band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Dry Canyon Trio: The country-folk band performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.
Dallas Hall and the Relativity Band: The blues, rock and soul band performs; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country-rock-blues band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; 541-527-2101.
She’s With Me: The bluegrass trio performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
Double Clutch: The classic rock band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs; 8-11 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar and Grill, 8320 N. Highway 97, Terrebonne; 541-548-4990.
Emerald City Band: The classic rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Hatiras: The DJ will play with special guests McCabe Reed, Cutting, Nick Dubbz, Nick Ash and ChellyBean; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday the 13th It’s Fine Party: Casey Capps will play EDM, throwback hip-hop and instrumental beats; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free 21 and over; AVID Cider Company, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-633-7757.
Saturday 3/14
Wood & Silver: The band will play traditional Irish music for the holiday; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Loose Platoon: The blues-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Green Mountain Guild: The jazzy-indie pop band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
Celebrate Women Composers!: The concert will celebrate female composers from the 16th century to today; 7 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Nativity Lutheran Church, 60850 Brosterhous Road, Bend; 541-383-7512.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
The Shining Dimes and the Woodsmen: The country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Whippoorwill Songwriter Series: Featuring Erin Cole-Baker and Micah Peterson; 7 p.m.; $5 suggested donation, limited seating; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
Do Be Free: The local duo performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
Desert Howlers: The blues-rock band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Y&T: The metal band performs with special guest Tentareign; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Emerald City Band: The classic rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Alovitiman: The local rock band performs; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Sunday 3/15
David Miller: The alt-rock and classic rock cover artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Monday 3/16
Ukulele Performance: Cinda Johnson brings the fun with this singalong ukulele performance, she also offers ukulele lessons every other month on Mondays at 11:30 a.m.; 3-4 p.m.; free; Touchmark at Mount Bachelor, 19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend; 541-383-1414.
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Dark and Grey: The alternative and classic rock cover band perform; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
One Trick Pony: The Paul Simon tribute artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Open Door, 303 W Hood Ave., Sisters; 541-549-6076.
Cascade Rock Ensemble (CROCK) Spring Showcase: The local student rock group performs; 6 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Cathasach O Corcrain, Galen Hefferman, Jahnavi Veronica: The Gaelic musicians will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; $9 at the door; Palate, 643 NW Colorado Ave., Bend; 541-321-8098.
Tuesday 3/17
Matthew Casey Langston: The swing musician will play; 3-4 p.m.; free; Touchmark at Mount Bachelor, 19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend; 541-383-1414.
Lisa Dae and Friends: The jazz artists perform; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Wood & Silver: The band will perform traditional Irish music; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs; 8:30-11 p.m.; $7; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Helga, The Roof Rabbits, Mill-Finger: The rock and punk bands perform; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
St. Patrick’s Day with DJ PCH: A night of funk, hip-hop, house and more; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Wednesday 3/18
Anna p.s.: The multi-genre artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
The Campfire Boys: The bluegrass duo performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com.
Kacy & Clayton: The Canadian alt-folk duo performs; 7-10 p.m.; $10 in advance, $15 at the door; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; kacyandclayton.eventbrite.com or 541-549-4979.
