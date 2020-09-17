Thursday 9/17
Pete Kartsounes: The local folk musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/684338-0
Friday 9/18
Larkspur Stand Album Release Show: The Americana band will perform selections from their album. Rescheduled from Sept. 11; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/684345-0
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band performs; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/684801-0
James Matt: The folk-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/684324-0 or 541-504-7959.
Trainwreck: The party band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/684382-0 or 541-527-4380.
Derek Michael Marc: Solo Artist; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar and Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/680959-0 or 541-383-0889.
Music On The Patio with Leadbetter Band: The local rock band performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679083-0
Countryfied: Country music and Southern rock; 7-9:30 p.m.; $15; 404 SW Forest Ave., 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com/e/countryfied-tickets-117675906805
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/684887-0 or 541-447-9932.
Cosmonautical: The alt-rock band will perform with special guest Profit Drama; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/684739-0 or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 9/19
Save the Music — Poolside Leper Society, Alicia Viani Band: The local bands will perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/684291-0 or 541-388-8331.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/684970-0
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band performs; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/684967-0 or 458-202-1090.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/684880-0 or 541-447-9932.
Music On The Patio with Brave New World: The rock fusion band performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679084-0
The Color Study: The indie rock band performs with special guest Guardian of the Underdog; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/684744-0 or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 9/20
Lisa Landucci and Steve Peavey: The local folk duo performs. Reservations required; 4-6 p.m.; $25; Sisters Coffee Company, 273 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/684893-0 or 541-549-0527.
Sweet Whiskey Lips: The alt-country and blues band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/684347-0
Monday 9/21
Monday Music with Mark Ransom: The folk-soul artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; J DUB, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/684960-0 or 541-797-6335.
Tuesday 9/22
Casey and Co: The local band will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/684966-0 or 541-382-2200.
Storyteller Tuesdays — Victor Johnson, Matt Puccio: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/684277-0 or 541-388-8331.
Lindy Gravelle: Outdoors; 6-8 p.m.; Silverleaf Cafe, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/680086-0 or 541-548-7558.
Wednesday 9/23
Worthy Wednesday with 90 Proof: The ‘90s country and rock cover band performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679088-0
