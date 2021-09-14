Thursday 9/16
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Live Music at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Musicians will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; visitbend.com
Singer-Songwriter Thursday with Shane Brown: The local acoustic musician will perform in the restaurant’s courtyard; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Friday 9/17
Lake Street Dive: Neo-soul, pop/rock group Lake Street Dive will perform with special guests Allison Russell. Doors at 5:30 P.M. Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 10 a.m.; $35-$85 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Santoor — A Musical Journey to Iran: Take a quick journey to Iran with a Persian instrument called a “Santoor” (a Persian Hammered dulcimer) and learn from Portland-based Maestro Hossein Salehi; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Austin Lindstrom: The local country artist will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/where.people.come.to.get.lucky
Fox & Bones: The Portland folk band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 9/18
Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day: The pub will celebrate the halfway point to St. Patrick’s Day with a day full of specials and live music from the Cascade Highlanders Pipe Band, The Ballybog and the Quick and Easy Boys; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Live at the Vineyard — Doc Ryan Trio: The Americana trio will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children under 12 free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Christian soul/rock band will perform with special guests Switchfoot and The New Respects. Doors at 4:30 P.M. Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 6 p.m.; $40-$70 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Thump Lot Party — Chris King & The Gutterballs: The Americana-rock band will perform with special guest Smoker Dad; 6-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com
John Shipe: The acoustic musician will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Summer Sessions — Fractal: The local jamtronica band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
The Edge: The local classic rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/where.people.come.to.get.lucky
Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rocker will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Necktie Killer: The punk, ska, reggae and jazz band will perform with special guest No Cash Value; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 9/19
Abluestics Duo: The blues duo will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Red Elvises: The Serbian surf-rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Pink Martini: The instrumental musical group will perform with special guest China Forbes. Doors at 5:30 P.M. Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 7 p.m.; $40-$85 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/20
Brandi Carlile: The Americana, pop, rock, alt-country and folk singer-songwriter will perform. This performance is rescheduled from Sept. 5, all tickets for that performance are valid for this date; 6:30-10 p.m.; $45-$150 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Tuesday 9/21
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Foreigner: The rock band will perform. Doors at 5:30 P.M. Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 7 p.m.; $45-$85 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 9/22
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — 3 of We: The jazz-rock trio will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.