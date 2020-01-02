Thursday 1/2
Doc Ryan: The county, blues and Americana artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.
Pete Kartsounes: The local singer/songwriter performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.
Hot Club of Bend: The swing-jazz band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Eric Leadbetter Band: The classic, hard and alternative rocker performs; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Friday 1/3
Friday Night Music Series — The Muddy Souls: The folk, bluegrass and country band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
Lindy Gravelle: The singer/songwriter pianist performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; The View Restaurant — Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; lindygravelle.com or 541-548-8198 ext. 61.
Milo Matthews: The multi-genre artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Olivia Harms: The country artist performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; 562-810-1818.
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues singer/songwriter performs; 7 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
Tyler Spencer: The didjeridu artist performs; 8:30-10:30 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; 541-270-0497.
Emerald City Band: The classic rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
DJ Chuck Boogie: The DJ will play hits from the ‘70s to now; 9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
DJ Deffro: The DJ will play a mix of funk, soul, hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Saturday 1/4
Pete Kartsounes: The bluegrass, blues, rock and funk artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Coyote Willow: The roots duo performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
Milo Matthews: The local multi-genre artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Jordan Wolfe: The indie-pop artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-382-4080.
Brian Craig: The acoustic folk-rock artist performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
LeftSlide: The blues, rock and reggae band performs; 7 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
HWY 97: The classic rock band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Vic’s Bar & Grill, 16980 Burgess Road, La Pine; 562-810-1818.
Emerald City Band: The classic rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Oregrown’s Fifth Anniversary Party: Featuring music from Maxwell Friedman Group, Brother Gabe and bPollen; 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; $10; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Matt Borden and the MFB: The acoustic band will perform; 9 p.m.; $8; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
DJ Deffro: The DJ will play a mix of funk, soul, hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 10 p.m.; free 21 and over; Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-728-0303.
DJ Sav-Trav, Theclectik: The DJs will spin a mix of hip-hop, R&B, remixes, mashups and more; 10 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Sunday 1/5
Kristen Grainger and True North: The bluegrass quartet will perform featuring special guest Down Range, benefiting the Family Kitchen food program; 3 p.m.; $10 per person; St. Helens Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; donatenow.networkforgood.org or 541-760-5677.
Monday 1/6
JJ Steele: The local artist will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-318-0200.
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Tuesday 1/7
Carol Rossio: The jazz artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Wednesday 1/8
Five Pint Mary: The Celtic rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
