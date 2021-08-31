Wednesday 9/1
Austin Quattlebaum, Superball: The folk and bluegrass musician will perform followed by the local classic rock group on the outdoor stage as part of the Descend on Bend van life festival kickoff party; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
An Evening with Banshee Tree: Join us on the patio for live music; 6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Thursday 9/2
Live Music at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Musicians will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; reservations accepted but not required; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com
Live at the Vineyard — Joe Fidanzo Duo: The duo will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $10 per person, children under 12 free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters
Friday 9/3
Yanin: The Latin folk musician will perform; 5:30 p.m.free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Afroman w/ J Meast: Join us for a night of hip hop; 6 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Anvil Blasters: The eclectic band will perform live; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave, Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Live at the Vineyard — JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform at the vineyard. Advance ticket purchase required; 6-9 p.m.; $25 per person, $10 Children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Trainwreck: The dance cover band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; initiativebrew.com
Left on Wilson: The funky rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Johnny Cash Tribute: The legacy of Johnny Cash lives on with the help of singer-guitarist Danny Millsap and the Hennessy Three; 7:30 p.m.$25.50-$48 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Dance Party with DJ Chris: The DJ will play dance hits from the '80s to today; 9-11:30 p.m.; free; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/thedoublesaloon2015
Saturday 9/4
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon-2 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Sensi Trails: Reggae/surf rock band Sensi Trails will perform. Limited seating, first come first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Live at the Vineyard — Off the Record: The classic rock band will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $15 per person, $5 children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Brandi Carlile: Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform with special guest Rickie Lee Jones. Doors at 5 P.M; 6:30 p.m.; $45-$150 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
The Warren G Hardings: The bluegrass band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Softclip and Welterweight: The local electronic artists will perform; 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; $10 at the door, 21 and over; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/thecapitolbend
Sunday 9/5
Soul'd Out: The local soul, R&B and funk band will perform for the lodge's 20th annual Labor Day barbecue celebration; 1 p.m.; Paulina Lake Lodge, 22440 Paulina-East Lake Road, La Pine; facebook.com/souldoutbend
Sunday Tunes with Opal Springs: The local band will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; initiativebrew.com
Travis Ehrenstrom Band: The local artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave, Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Brandi Carlile: Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform with special guest Rickie Lee Jones. Doors at 5 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.; $45-$150 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/6
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Death Cab for Cutie: Indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie will perform with special guest Deep Sea Diver. Doors at 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.; $39.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Tuesday 9/7
Red Elvises: Join us on the patio for live music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Electric 6: The rock band will perform with special guest Me Like Bees; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 9/8
Music on the Green— Hokule'a Dancers: Local traditional Hawaiian dancers will conclude the summer music series; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Ave, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Allman Betts Band: The rock and roll band will perform; 7 p.m.; $25 plus fees, children 3 and under free; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com
Dave Matthews Band: Dave Matthews Band will return to perform. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry required. No low-profile chairs allowed; 7 p.m.; sold out; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Jesse Daniel: The country artist will perform with special guest Nick Foster; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
