Thursday 2/20
Adam Wood: The Americana artist and Bend native performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.
She’s with Me: The Americana and bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
After the Hill Chill Music Series — Mark Ransom: The local musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.
Carl Ventis: The ukulele and guitar player will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
3 of We: The instrumental trio performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Soul Providers: The classic rock and soul band performs; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Dusty Bones: The folk and bluegrass band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
The Movement: The alt-reggae band performs with special guests Josh Heinrichs and Indubious; 8 p.m.-midnight; $15 plus fees in advance, $18 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: The psych-funk band performs with special guest Goose; 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; $21 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Bass in the Bassment Season 2, Episode 3: Bass artists Apple Cat, Barlee and more will play; 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 2/21
Friday Night Music Series — The Tortilla Chips: The blues and funk band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
Coyote Willow: The roots duo performs; 6 p.m.; free; Jackson’s Corner — Eastside, 1500 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; 541-382-1751.
Soul’d Out: The soul-funk band performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
Bill Powers: The folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Cheyenne West: The country artist performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N Main St., Prineville; 562-810-1818.
The Stirlings: The four-piece rock, funk and blues band performs; 7-11 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
The Ferenjis: The funk-fusion quartet will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
The Fret Drifters: The acoustic duo performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
Eric Leadbetter: The rocker performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Larkspur Stand: The Americana band performs; 8-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Boss’ Daughter: The Reno Nevada punk band will perform with special guest Andrew Carew and His You Can Toos; 8-11 p.m.; free; Avid Cider, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-633-7757.
Victory Swig: The classic rock, funk, soul and jam band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Trout Steak Revival: The bluegrass band performs with special guest Pete Kartsounes; 9 p.m.-midnight; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 2/22
Art In Nature: Camarata In A Cave: After a 3/4-mile walk, there will be a tour of the cave. The local a cappella group will perform in the 80,000-year-old geologic feature, and drinks will be served; 1-5:30 p.m.; $110 per person; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Bobby Lindstrom: The local rock artist performs; 6 p.m.; $10 general admission, children under 12 are free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Young-Chhaylee: The indie artist performs; 6-8 a.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
She’s With Me: The bluegrass trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Central Oregon Symphony Winter Concert Series 2020: The winter concert features a trio of works by composers von Suppe, Prokofiev and Sibelius representing Austria, Russia and Finland, the winners of the COSA Young Artist Competition will also perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; 541-317-3941.
Head for the Hills: The bluegrass band performs with special guests Pixie and the Pettygrass Boys; 7:30 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Eric Leadbetter: The rocker performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Year of the Cobra: The metal band will perform with special guests Attic, Open Defiance and Livid Kings; 8 p.m.-midnight; $10; Third Street Pub, 314 SE Third St., Bend; 541-306-3017.
Victory Swig: The classic rock, funk, soul and jam band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Slade and the Hatchet: Live at Silver Moon Brewing: The local rock band performs; 9-11:30 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Sunday 2/23
Central Oregon Symphony Winter Concert Series 2020: The winter concert features a trio of works by composers von Suppe, Prokofiev and Sibelius representing Austria, Russia and Finland, the winners of the COSA Young Artist Competition will also perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; 541-317-3941.
Learn to Play Irish Music: Learn traditional jigs and reels at a slower pace using sheet music; 4-6 p.m.; free; location given at registration, Bend; meetup.com.
Monday 2/24
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 5 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-318-0200.
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Blues with Jim and Steve: Acoustic blues featuring Jim Roy on vocals and fingerstyle guitar with Steve Beaudry on harmonica; 6-8 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewing, 550 Southwest Industrial Way, Bend; 425-780-1600.
Central Oregon Symphony Winter Concert Series 2020: The winter concert features a trio of works by composers von Suppe, Prokofiev and Sibelius representing Austria, Russia and Finland, the winners of the COSA Young Artist Competition will also perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; 541-317-3941.
Tuesday 2/25
The Kronk Men, Forrest Friends, Problem Stick: The rock bands will perform; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Wednesday 2/26
Umphrey’s McGee Pre-Party: Marcus Rezak and Frank Zappa’s guitarist Ike Willis will perform; 5:30-8 p.m.; $7 at the door, 21 and over; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Coyote Willow: The Americana band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ranch House at Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 866-373-4882.
Eric Leadbetter: The rock and roll artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; 541-610-6457.
Umphrey’s McGee: The jam band performs with special guests Andy Frasco and the U.N.; 7 p.m.; $29.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Shady GroOove: The jam-rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
