Wednesday 3/24
Spring Sessions — Real Time with Benji Nagel & Jenner Fox: The duo will perform live on the outdoor stage or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742723-0
An Evening with Mike Waylock: The multi-genre artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752271-0 or 541-797-6581.
Thursday 3/25
AJ Croce Livestream Series: The musician will perform a retrospective of his 30-year career with his touring band; 5:30-8 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/756048-1 or 541-317-0700.
Victory Swig: The rock-pop-folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/755454-0
Friday 3/26
High Desert Nights feat. Mark Quon and Special Guest: The local musician will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756160-0 or 458-202-1090.
An Evening with the Silvertone Devils: The rockabilly-Americana band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/755447-0 or 541-388-8331.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/755511-0 or 541-447-9932.
DJ Chris: The DJ will play a variety of music from the '80s to today; 8-10:30 p.m.; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/756144-0 or 541-923-1868.
Saturday 3/27
Superball: The classic rock band will perform; 1-3 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/755509-0 or 541-447-9932.
Larry Carlton Master Class: The blues, jazz and fusion artist will host a live, interactive master class via Zoom with 20% of the ticket purchase going to support the Tower Theatre's education fund; 3-4:30 p.m.; $89; online; go.evvnt.com/756055-1 or 541-317-0700.
Joel Chadd Trio: The folk trio performs; 5-7 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/755470-0
The HWY 97 Band: The classic rock band performs; 5-8 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/755273-0
Spring Sessions — Shane Brown: The folk artist will perform live on the outdoor stage or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742725-0
Saturdays in the Yard with Loose Platoon: The Delta blues band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756141-0 or 458-202-1090.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs; 7-10 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/755512-0 or 541-548-4990.
Mostly Kosher: The Klezmer-rock band performance will be streamed with a live Q&A to follow; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/756064-1 or 541-317-0700.
DJ Chris: The DJ will play a variety of music from the '80s to today; 8-10:30 p.m.; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/756145-0 or 541-923-1868.
Sunday 3/28
Aaron English and a Grand Piano: The rock and world-fusion singer-songwriter will perform via a Facebook livestream; 1-3 p.m.; $14.99; online; go.evvnt.com/756153-1
Redwood Son: The Americana artist will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations recommended; 4-6:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/755506-0 or 541-904-4660.
Loose Platoon: The Delta blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/755461-0
Wednesday 3/31
Spring Sessions — The Brothers Reed: The folk band will perform live on the outdoor stage or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742726-0
