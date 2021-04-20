Wednesday 4/21
An Evening with Jake Soto: The bluegrass artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/769746-0 or 541-797-6581.
Spring Sessions — Strong Alibi Unplugged: The rock band will perform on the outdoor stage and be streamed live on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758329-0
Thursday 4/22
Coyote Willow: The roots duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/769753-0 or 541-797-6581.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band performs on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/763565-0
Friday 4/23
High Desert Nights feat. Katie Pinto and Jake Soto: The local musicians will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/770423-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 4/24
Spring Sessions — Earth Day celebration with One Mad Man & Pete K Groove Grass: The local musicians will perform on the outdoor stage and be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 4-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758330-0
Music on the Lawn — Shireen Amini: The world soul-pop artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/770394-0
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/770421-0 or 541-548-4990.
Live at the Vineyard — Magical Mystery Four: The Beatles tribute band will perform outside at the winery. Advance tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $20; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Bridge Way, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/757542-0
Redwood Son: The Americana musician will perform on the restaurant’s patio. Reservations accepted; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/763817-0
Saturdays in The Yard with Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band performs on the outdoor stage; 6-8:30 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/763785-0
The HWY 97 Band: The classic rock band performs on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/755282-0
Sunday 4/25
Alicia Viani Band: An intimate house concert with the local band; 4-7 p.m.; $20; Highland House Concerts, 65061 Highland Road., Tumalo; eventbrite.com
Appaloosa: The Americana band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/763567-0
Wednesday 4/28
Spring Sessions — Jenner Fox & Natalie Akers: The folk singer-songwriters will perform on the outdoor stage and be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758333-0
