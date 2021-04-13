Wednesday 4/14
Spring Session — Stacie Dread & Mystic of Broken Down Guitars: the rock, soul and Americana duo will perform on the outdoor patio that will be live streamed on Worthy’s Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758324-0
Thursday 4/15
Thursday in the Yard with Bobby Lindstrom: The local singer-songwriter will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766549-0 or 458-202-1090.
The Junebugs Live to Your Home: The Portland folk band will perform via livestream; 6-8 p.m.; Bend; go.evvnt.com/766392-0 or 541-317-0700.
Eric Leadbetter & Aaron Moore: The local rock artists will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-9 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/763559-0
Friday 4/16
High Desert Nights feat. Michalis Patterson and Travis Walker: The local artist will perform an acoustic show on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766569-0 or 458-202-1090.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Saturday 4/17
HWY 97: The classic rock band will perform; 1-4 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/755277-0
Loose Platoon: The Delta blues band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766374-0 or 541-388-8331.
Kristy Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; Renegades BBQ, 1255 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/766547-0 or 541-640-1004.
Four Bands for Trey: Four local bands including the High Street Band and members from Precious Byrd will perform the benefit concert; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; $20; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/765715-1 or 541-527-4345.
Saturdays in the Yard with Mystic Jake: The country blues, electronic fusion band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8:30 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766566-0 or 458-202-1090.
Bob Baker & Brian Odell: The rock, funk and blues fusion duo performs on the patio, reservations recommended for groups of six or more; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/763815-0
Spring Sessions — Crystal & Joe of Never Come Down: The bluegrass duo will perform live on the outdoor stage and will be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758326-0
Sunday 4/18
Dave & Melody Hill: The duo will play originals and covers of Americana, blues, country and Southern rock music; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/763561-0
Wednesday 4/21
Spring Sessions — Strong Alibi Unplugged: The rock band will perform on the outdoor stage and be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758329-0
