Wednesday 3/10
Spring Sessions — John Shipe: The multi-genre Americana artist will perform on the patio and stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742717-0
Friday 3/12
High Desert Nights feat. Alicia Viani and Adam Wood: The local musicians will perform on the hostel's outdoor space; 5-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749783-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 3/13
We Banjo 3 'Live from Ireland': The banjo trio will perform via live stream; 2-5 p.m.; $25; Bend; go.evvnt.com/749666-1 or 541-317-0700.
Saturdays in the Yard with Bill Powers: The local bluegrass singer-songwriter will perform outside; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749754-0 or 458-202-1090.
Spring Sessions — Dead Lee: The Portland folk-rock duo will perform live on the patio and live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742719-0
Countryfied Live: The local country band will perform; 6:30-9 p.m.; $15; The Angle at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Sunday 3/14
Dead Lee: The folk-rock duo performs; 2-4 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749210-0 or 541-385-3333.
Wednesday 3/17
Spring Sessions — Coyote Willow: The cello roots duo performs live on the patio and will be streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742721-0
