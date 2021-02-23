Wednesday 2/24
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Joel Chadd: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740066-0 or 541-639-4776.
Naturally 7 ‘Salute to Bend A Cappella Festival’: The two-time festival headliners will perform virtually with personal stories, highlights and updates from festivals past; streaming through Feb. 27; $20; Bend; go.evvnt.com/742898-1 or 541-317-0700.
Thursday 2/25
Naturally 7 ‘Salute to Bend A Cappella Festival’: The two-time festival headliners will perform virtually with personal stories, highlights and updates from festivals past; streaming through Feb. 27; $20; Bend; go.evvnt.com/742898-1 or 541-317-0700.
Trampled By Turtles — Live at First Avenue: The bluegrass-folk-rock band's Minneapolis performance will be streamed; 6-8 p.m.; $15; Bend; go.evvnt.com/742895-1 or 541-317-0700.
Chris Barborka Original Guitar Performance: A relaxing, melodic acoustic set with singer/songwriter and Austin transplant, Chris Barborka. Everything from intimate soulful ballads to fun, care-free originals and covers.; 6-6:30 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/727780-0 or 541-312-1063.
Friday 2/26
High Desert Nights feat. Third Seven & Mari: The local cellist will perform original music with Mari outdoors; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/742943-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 2/27
Bringing Your Song to Life — Weekend Workshop: Peter Kartsounes leads the two-day virtual workshop on how to bring YOUR music to life for others to experience; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Feb. 28; $100; Sisters Folk Festival, online; eventbrite.com
An Evening with Third Seven: The cellist will perform original music; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/742433-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturdays in the Yard with Manuel Bair: The artist will perform original music outdoors; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/742941-0 or 458-202-1090.
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Shireen Amini: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742427-0 or 541-639-4776.
Jesse Meade: The Eugene-based singer-songwriter will perform outside. Reservations recommended; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/742936-0 or 541-904-4660.
Virtual Vibes — J. Meast and Black Currant: The hip-hop artists will perform virtually; 6-8 p.m.; Bend; go.evvnt.com/742468-0
Wednesday 3/3
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Aaron Moore: The local musicians will perform in the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742430-0 or 541-639-4776.
