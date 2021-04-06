Wednesday 4/7
An Evening with Joel Chadd: The folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762043-0 or 541-797-6581.
Spring Sessions — Third Seven: The local cellist will perform live on the outdoor stage or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758320-0
Thursday 4/8
Now & Then: Michael Shane and Derek Michael Marc will perform hits from six decades; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762061-0
An Evening with The Kicks: Singer-songwriter Kelcy Lassen will unveil her new project; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762045-0 or 541-797-6581.
Friday 4/9
Joel Chadd: The folk artist will perform with Darin gentry and Kerry Sheehan in an intimate performance live-streamed from The Commons; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; Bend; go.evvnt.com/762118-0
Saturday 4/10
The HWY 97 Band: The classic rock band will perform; 2-5:30 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/755281-0
Jake & The Tri-County Roamers: The local band will perform on the brewery's patio; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762650-0 or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Lawn — Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762688-0
Saturdays in the Yard with Bill Powers: The local roots singer-songwriter performs; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762785-0 or 458-202-1090.
Crescendo: The Northwest trio will perform covers of popular songs on the restaurant's patio. Reservations recommended; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/762778-0 or 541-904-4660.
Spring Sessions — The Mostest: The jam band will perform live on the outdoor stage or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758322-0
Countryfied Live with Shannon Bex: The country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Sunday 4/11
The HWY 97 Band: The classic rock band performs; 3-6 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/755275-0
Redmond High School Jazz Band: Join Ben Lawson, the director of Redmond High School's jazz band, for music, memories and the meaning of being a part of a jazz band; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/762000-0 or 541-312-1032.
Bill Powers: The local roots-rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762063-0
Tuesday 4/13
An Evening with Pete Kartsounes: The folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762047-0 or 541-797-6581.
Wednesday 4/14
Spring Sessions — Stacie Dread & Mystic of Broken Down Guitars: The local duo will perform on the outdoor stage or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758324-0
