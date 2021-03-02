Wednesday 3/3
Bobby Lindstrom and Friends: The local blues-rock musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/745549-0
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Aaron Moore: The local musicians will perform in the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742430-0 or 541-639-4776.
An Evening with Matt Puccio: The folk singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/746327-0 or 541-797-6581.
Friday 3/5
High Desert Nights feat. Tyson Vandenbroucke and Profit Drama: The local singer-songwriter and band will perform outdoors; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746341-0 or 458-202-1090.
Theclectik: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop, electronica, dub and more; 9-11 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746262-0 or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 3/6
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band performs on the outdoor stage; 1-3 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/745581-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturdays in the Yard with Mystic Jake: The country-blues and tribal beat fusion band will perform outdoors; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746333-0 or 458-202-1090.
Spring Sessions — Toast & Jam: Join us on the patio for live music with the local roots band or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742715-0
Bart Hafeman: The pop-rock artist performs live on the restaurant's patio. Reservations recommended; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/745577-0 or 541-904-4660.
Theclectik: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop, electronica, dub and more; 9-11 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746295-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 3/7
Bart Hafeman: The pop-rock artist performs on the restaurant's patio. Reservations recommended; 4-6:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/745573-0 or 541-904-4660.
Wednesday 3/10
Spring Sessions — John Shipe: Join us on the patio for live music with Americana musician or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742717-0
