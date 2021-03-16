Wednesday 3/17
The Ballybogs: The Irish band will perform in the heated tent on the restaurant's patio; 4-7 p.m.; Pine Tavern Restaurant, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752983-0 or 541-382-5581.
St. Patrick's Day at On Tap feat. Jenner Fox & Benji Nagel: The folk duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752852-0
Spring Sessions — Coyote Willow: The cello roots duo will perform on the patio or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742721-0
St. Paddy's Day with Music by Bill Powers: The folk musician and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752261-0 or 541-797-6581.
St. Patty's Celebration with Jeshua Marshall & Guardian of the Underdog: The local band will perform outdoors for the holiday; 7-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752933-0 or 458-202-1090.
St. Patrick's with DJ PCH: The DJ will spin a mix of hip-hop and electronica; 9-11 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752835-0 or 541-706-9949.
Thursday 3/18
The Junebugs Live to Your Home: The Portland folk-rock band performs a streamed concert; 6-8 p.m.; Free; Bend; go.evvnt.com/752824-1 or 541-317-0700.
Friday 3/19
An Evening with Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform outdoors; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752928-0 or 458-202-1090.
DJ Alatin: The DJ will spin a mix of classic hip-hop and funk; 9-11 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752838-0 or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 3/20
An Evening with Dr. Green Dreams: The punk and funk band will perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752298-0 or 541-388-8331.
Spring Sessions — Cheyenne West & Kurt Silva: The country duo will perform on the patio or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742722-0
Saturdays in the Yard with Matt Puccio Jr.: The local folk singer will perform outdoors; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752923-0 or 458-202-1090.
Eric Leadbetter: The local musician will perform on the restaurant's patio. Reservations recommended; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/752905-0 or 541-904-4660.
Matt Borden: The local artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5; The Angle at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Soul Night with Brownchickenbrowncow: The DJ will play a night of soul music; 9-11 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752979-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 3/21
Mike Wayock: The local musician will perform on the restaurant's patio. Reservations recommended; 4-6:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/752902-0 or 541-904-4660.
Toast and Jam: The roots duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752320-0
Tuesday 3/23
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752265-0 or 541-797-6581.
Know Wild — Looking From the Inside Out: Folk singer Matt Puccio Jr. shares a musical saga of experience in the outdoors; 6-7 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/752248-0 or 541-312-1032.
Wednesday 3/24
Spring Sessions — Real Time with Benji Nagel & Jenner Fox: The folk artists will perform on the outdoor stage or watch the stream on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742723-0
An Evening with Mike Waylock: The multi-genre artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752271-0 or 541-797-6581.
