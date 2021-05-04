Wednesday 5/5
Cinco de Mayo at the Yard — Traditional Music and Tacos: David Rogers will play flamenco music while the Alebrije food cart will serve $1 mini tacos throughout the day; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777753-0 or 458-202-1090.
Cinco de Mayo with Los Lobos: The East Los Angeles rock band will perform live from the studio; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/777607-1 or 541-317-0700.
Cinco de Mayo Party with Chiringa: The Latin band will perform on the patio; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/776988-0 or 541-388-8331.
An Evening with Wil Kinky: The Portland rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/773402-0 or 541-797-6581.
Spring Sessions — Fox and Bones: The Portland-based folk duo will perform live on the outdoor stage and will be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/763823-0
Thursday 5/6
Just Us: Duo Jeff and Julie Carter will perform classic soft-rock covers and some original songs mixed in. Advance tickets required, no door sales; 5-7 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/777062-1 or 541-526-5075.
Faisal: The country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 5-8 p.m.; tickets required; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Skillethead: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777005-0
An Evening with Wil Kinky: The rock, blues and soul artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/773405-0 or 541-797-6581.
Keb' Mo': The blues artist will perform live from City Winery in New York City; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/777612-1 or 541-317-0700.
Friday 5/7
High Desert Nights feat. Mari, Third Seven, Sam Kaiser: The local musicians will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777751-0 or 458-202-1090.
Reno & Cindy: The local duo will perform. Advance tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/777068-1 or 541-526-5075.
Kelly Farrell: The country artist will perform; 6:30-8 p.m.; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777784-0
Countryfied: The country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Saucy: The party rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/777715-0 or 541-447-9932.
Spring Sessions — Retro Night with Superball: The classic rock band will play ‘70s hits live on the outdoor stage and be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772378-0
Saturday 5/8
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform in the garden market; 4-7 p.m.; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; go.evvnt.com/777798-0 or 541-610-5921.
3 of We: The local rock trio will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777759-0 or 541-385-3333.
DJPK: The local singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes takes on a new persona and a new funky style; 5-7 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777017-0
Saturdays in the Yard with Arthur Buezo: The savage folk artist performs in the hostel's outdoor space; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777748-0 or 458-202-1090.
John Shipe & Mark Ransom: The Americana duo will perform on the patio. Reservations accepted; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/777726-0 or 541-904-4660.
Karyn Ann: The indie-folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/777649-0
Spring Sessions — Travis Ehrenstrom: The roots rocker will perform live on the outdoor stage (and celebrate his birthday), concert will also be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook Page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772379-0
The Woodsmen: The country, bluegrass, jazz and blues band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Sunday 5/9
Michalis Patterson: The folk-rock artist will perform on the patio; 5-7 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/777764-0 or 541-797-6581.
Coyote Willow: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777022-0
Wednesday 5/12
Spring Sessions — Barringer & Baker: The duo will perform a variety of music from the 1960s through ‘80s. Concert will also be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772381-0
