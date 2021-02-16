Wednesday 2/17
34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert: The fundraiser will be live-streamed across the country and feature performances by Eddie Vedder, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Brittany Howard and more with a special message from the Dalai Lama; 5-7 p.m.; $25; Bend; go.evvnt.com/738066-1 or 541-317-0700.
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Slade & Pearsal: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740065-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 2/18
The Junebugs Live to Your Home: The Portland folk-rock jam band will perform virtually; 6-8 p.m.; Tower Theatre, online; go.evvnt.com/740466-0 or 541-317-0700.
Friday 2/19
High Desert Nights feat. Cheyenne West: The local country singer will perform outdoors; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740515-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 2/20
An Evening with Shireen Amini: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740068-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturdays in the Yard with Bill Powers: The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform outside; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740512-0 or 458-202-1090.
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Derek Michael Marc: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740065-0 or 541-639-4776.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform. Reservations recommended; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/740502-0 or 541-904-4660.
Naturally 7 'Salute to Bend A Cappella Festival': The two-time festival headliners will perform virtually with personal stories, highlights and updates from festivals past; 7-9 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, online; go.evvnt.com/740467-1 or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 2/21
John Shipe: The Pacific Northwest Americana artist will perform. Reservations recommended; 4-6 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/740501-0 or 541-904-4660.
Wednesday 2/24
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Joel Chadd: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740066-0 or541-639-4776.
