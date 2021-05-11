Wednesday 5/12
An Evening with Milo Matthews: The alt-indie artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781244-0 or 541-797-6581.
Spring Sessions — Barringer & Baker: The duo will perform a variety of music from the 1960s through the ‘80s. The concert will also be streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772381-0
Thursday 5/13
Heller Highwater Trio: The blues trio performs. Advance tickets required; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/780675-1 or 541-526-5075.
Arthur Buezo: The folk musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/777844-0
Faisal: The country band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 5-8 p.m.; tickets required; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
James Matt: The folk-rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781460-0 or 458-202-1090.
An Evening with Anthony Frijia: The folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781246-0 or 541-797-6581.
The Abluestics: The blues trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/780630-0
Milo Matthews: The alt-indie artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773415-0
Friday 5/14
Tim Foust and Austin Brown: The country acapella duo will perform via live stream as part of the Straight No Chaser Virtual Insanity concert series; 4:15 p.m.- May 15, 6:15 a.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/781357-1 or 541-317-0700.
High Desert Nights feat. Reid Bower, Andrew Frija, Profit Drama: The local musicians will perform in the hostel's outdoor space; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781468-0 or 458-202-1090.
A Cara O Cruz Band: The Latin-fusion band will perform; 6-11 p.m.; Hola, 920 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781465-0 or 786-397-2973.
She's With Me: The indie-folk quartet will perform. Advance tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/781452-1 or 541-526-5075.
The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781350-0
An Evening with Bill Powers: The folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781311-0 or 541-388-8331.
Trainwreck: The dance band will perform popular covers on the brewery's patio; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/780689-0 or 541-527-4380.
Austin Lindstrom Band: The local country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/780641-1 or 541-527-4345.
Highway Bound: The Southern Oregon country band performs; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/781445-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 5/15
Circle of Willis: The local rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781457-0 or 541-306-6689.
The Jugulars: The local band will perform; 4-7 p.m.; Big Belly Burgers and Brew, 56815 Venture Lane, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/781449-0 or 541-639-8929.
Magical Mystery Four: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/780106-0
A Cara O Cruz Band: The Latin-fusion band will perform; 6-11 p.m.; Hola, 920 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781484-0 or 786-397-2973.
Saturdays in the Yard with Bobby Lindstrom: The multi-genre artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781459-0 or 458-202-1090.
Gabrial Sweyn : The folk-blues-country artist will perform on the restaurant's patio. Reservations recommended for outdoor seating.; 6-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/781436-0 or 541-904-4660.
Loose Platoon: The blues-folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781405-0
Spring Sessions — Milo Matthews: The alt-indie artist will perform on the outdoor stage and be livestreamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772382-0
Bill Keale: The Hawaiian slack guitar musician will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Arthur Buezo: The folk artist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777843-0
James Matt: The folk-rock artist will perform; 8-11 p.m.; The Cellar — A Porter Brewing Company, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781320-0 or 541-382-1645.
Sunday 5/16
Straight No Chaser: The Acappella group performs via livestream; 4-7 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/781368-1 or 541-317-0700.
Milo Matthews: The multi-genre artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/780632-0
Onry: The viral opera singer and award-winning artist will perform an acoustic set; 8-10 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781462-0 or 541-706-9949.
Tuesday 5/18
An Evening with Conner Bennett: The guitarist and singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781285-0 or 541-797-6581.
Wednesday 5/19
An Evening with Rachel Cole: The Nashville Americana artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781293-0 or 541-797-6581.
Spring Sessions — Olivia Harms: The local country artist will perform live on the outdoor stage and be livestreamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772385-0
