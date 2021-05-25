Wednesday 5/26
Matt Martin & Blake Murray: The country duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Sons Of Beer, 1320 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/789574-0 or 541-416-0137.
Darlingside: The indie-folk quartet will perform via livestream; 5-8 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/785165-1 or 541-317-0700.
Spring Sessions — Suckerpunch: The local party band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772394-0
Thursday 5/27
James Matt: The soft rock artist will perform. Advanced tickets required; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/788627-1 or 541-526-5075.
Pete Kartsounes: The folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773425-0
Jah Sun & The Rising Tide: The reggae band will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785816-0
Friday 5/28
High Desert Nights feat. Izzy Lavinsky, Victor Johnson: The local singer-songwriters will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789596-0 or 458-202-1090.
Hit Machine Unplugged: The pop-rock band will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations recommended for groups; 6-7:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/789549-0 or 541-904-4660.
Silvertone Devils: The rockabilly-Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/789468-0
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-10 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/788633-1 or 541-526-5075.
An Evening with Pete Kartsounes: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/788500-0 or 541-388-8331.
Union Road: The country band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Company Grand: The local dance band will perform. Concert attendees must be fully vaccinated and provide their vaccination card to gain entry to the venue. Concert will also be live streamed for free; 8-11 p.m.; $14.50; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/789401-1 or 541-323-1881.
Mr. Mumu & Octangles: The DJs will spin a night of soul, hip-hop, '80s and house music; 9 p.m.- May 29, 12 a.m. The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789438-0 or 541-706-9949.
Friday Night Dance Party: DJ Chris will play a variety of dance music from the '80s to current hits; 9-11:30 p.m.; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/788643-0 or 541-923-1868.
Saturday 5/29
Soul'd Out: The soul-R&B-funk band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789606-0 or 541-385-3333.
One Mad Man: The one-man band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773429-0
Saturdays in the Yard with Bobby Lindstrom: The local folk artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789590-0 or 458-202-1090.
Hit Machine Unplugged: The pop-rock band will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations recommended for groups; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/789552-0 or 541-904-4660.
The Colin Trio: The jazz, blues and rock fusion band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/789476-0
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/788445-0 or 541-527-2101.
James Coates: The Americana artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/782613-0 or 253-987-0165.
Union Road: The country band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
An Evening with DRIFT: The rock and roll band will perform live on the brewery's patio; 7-9 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789601-1 or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — Dead AF: The Grateful Dead tribute band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772400-0
Mr. Mumu & Octangles: The DJs will spin a night of soul, hip-hop, '80s and house music; 9-11:59 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789610-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 5/30
CO CAREs Live: Local musicians including Coyote Willow, Joel Chadd, Jeshua Marshall, Eric Leadbetter, Stephanie Slade and Jason Graham will perform in the loading bay every hour. Benefiting the artist relief program; 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Back of Tower Theatre in the alley, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789384-0 or 541-317-0700.
Sunday Music with Coyote Willow: The roots duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/788474-0 or 541-797-6581.
Precious Byrd: The local pop-rock band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 5-9:30 p.m.; $30; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Sunday Nights — Leadbetter Band: The rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/789578-0 or 541-549-7427.
Shady GroOove: The multi-genre fusion band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/788539-0
Monday 5/31
Robert Henry: The country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 1-4 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/788566-0 or 541-527-4345.
Back to the Grind: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/789484-0
Tuesday 6/1
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789459-0 or 541-323-3955.
An Evening With Bobby Lindstrom: The blues musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/788476-0 or 541-797-6581.
Wednesday 6/2
Summer Sessions — The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/788480-0 or 541-639-4776.
