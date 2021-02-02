Wednesday 2/3
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Connor Bennett: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE. Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731487-0 or 541-639-4776.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731922-2 or 541-317-0700.
Thursday 2/4
Trampled By Turtles — Live at First Avenue: The bluegrass-folk-rock band will be featured in a filmed performance from Minneapolis, a portion of ticket sales will go towards #SaveOurStages; 6-8 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/734875-1 or 541-317-0700.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731923-2 or 541-317-0700.
Friday 2/5
High Desert Nights feat. Manuel Bair and Mougli & the Blues: The local musicians will perform outdoors; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/734961-0 or 458-202-1090.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731926-2 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 2/6
Saturdays in the Yard with Mystic Jake: The country blues-tribal beats fusion band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/734957-0 or 458-202-1090.
Bart Hafeman: The northwest musician will perform outdoors at the restaurant. Reservations recommended; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/734942-0 or 541-904-4660.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731928-2 or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 2/10
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Bill Powers: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734488-0 or 541-639-4776.
