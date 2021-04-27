Wednesday 4/28
Spring Sessions — Jenner Fox Band: The folk band will perform live on the outdoor stage and be livestreamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758333-0
Thursday 4/29
Thursday in the Yard with Jesse Meade: The singer-songwriter, acoustic guitarist will perform at the hostel’s food and beer garden; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774046-0 or 458-202-1090.
Lisa Landucci: The Americana-country artist will perform at the restaurant. Reservations recommended for group seating; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/774025-0 or 541-904-4660.
The Milk Carton Kids: The folk duo will perform live from the Troubadour in Los Angeles; 6-8 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/773962-1 or 541-317-0700.
The Hasbens at River’s Place: The four-piece improvisational rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/763572-0
Friday 4/30
A Cara O Cruz Band: The Latin fusion band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; Hola, 920 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774064-0 or 786-397-2973.
High Desert Nights feat. Lisa Landucci, Steve Peavey & Jayden Italia: The country and folk artists will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774053-0 or 458-202-1090.
An Evening with Coyote Willow: The Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773430-0 or 541-388-8331.
Superball: The classic rock band will perform hits from the 1970s; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/773490-0 or 541-527-4380.
Fogline: The country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; 404 SW Forest Ave., 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Saturday 5/1
Live Music — Reel Good Summer Ale Release with Toast & Jam: The roots dup will perform while the brewery celebrates the release of their new beer; 3-7 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing E. Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773412-0
HWY 97 Band: The classic rock band will perform at the food cart lot; 5-7 p.m.; Creekside, 1255 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/774029-0 or 541-640-1004.
Music on the Lawn — One Mad Man: The one-man band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/773980-0
A Cara O Cruz Band: The Latin fusion band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; Hola, 920 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774088-0 or 786-397-2973.
Saturdays in the Yard with The Hasbens: The Upstate New York rock band will perform on the hostel’s outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774050-0 or 458-202-1090.
Spring Sessions — The Abluestics: The blues band will perform live on the outdoor stage and be livestreamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772374-0
Gabrial Sweyn: The folk musician will perform on the restaurants outdoor patio; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/763819-0
Kelly Farrell: The country artist will perform; 6:30-8 p.m.; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774056-0
Matt Borden Band: The country artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Sunday 5/2
Toast and Jam: The roots duo performs at the food cart lot; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773441-0
Wednesday 5/5
An Evening with Wil Kinky: The Portland rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/773402-0 or 541-797-6581.
Spring Session — Fox and Bones: The folk duo will perform live on the outdoor stage and be livestreamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/763823-0
