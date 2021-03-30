Wednesday 3/31
Sisters Deport Music and Spoken Word: Local artists will share words and music on the outdoor stage. Sign-up to perform by March 30; 5-7 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/759644-0 or 541-904-4660.
Spring Sessions — The Brothers Reed: The folk trio performs on the outdoor stage and will be livestreamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742726-0
Jeshua Marshall: The Americana-folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758672-0 or 541-797-6581.
Thursday 4/1
Faisal Acoustic: The indie-country-pop artist will perform a variety of music on the outdoor stage; 5-8 p.m.; tickets required; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/759515-1 or 541-527-4345.
Friday 4/2
Nicholas Lefler: The local one-man-band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; Hola, 920 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759673-0 or 541-728-0069.
Mike Wayock: The multi-genre musician will perform live on the outdoor stage; 5-8 p.m.; tickets required; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/759523-1 or 541-527-4345.
High Desert Nights feat. Mark Ransom and Pete Kartsounes: The two local musicians will perform outdoors; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759668-0 or 458-202-1090.
The Blind Boys of Alabama Livestream: The gospel group will perform live from Nashville; 6-9 p.m.; $18; online; go.evvnt.com/759533-1 or 541-317-0700.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/758749-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 4/3
Nicholas Lefler: The local one-man-band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; Hola, 920 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759682-0 or 541-728-0069.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Hop & Brew, 523 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/759648-0 or 541-719-1295.
Dead Lee: The Portland folk-duo performs; 5-7 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759627-0
Saturdays in the Yard with Bobby Lindstrom: The rock, blues, soul and Americana artist will perform on the hostel's outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759662-0 or 458-202-1090.
Jesse Meade: The multi-genre singer-songwriter will perform in the restaurant's outdoor space, reservations recommended; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/759640-0 or 541-904-4660.
Spring Sessions — Franchot Tone: The pop-rock, reggae musician will perform on the outdoor stage and will be livestreamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758319-0
Matt Borden: The country musician will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/758704-1 or 541-527-4345.
DJ Alatin: The DJ will spin a mix of classic hip-hop and funk; 9-11 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759606-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 4/4
Russell James: The indie-folk singer-songwriter performs; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/758696-0
Mostly Kosher: The Klezmer-rock band's live performance is available to stream through April 4; 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/759536-1 or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 4/7
Spring Sessions — Third Seven: The local cellist will perform live on the outdoor stage and will be livestremed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758320-0
