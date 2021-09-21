Wednesday 9/22
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — 3 of We: The jazz-rock trio will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 9/23
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Live Music at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Musicians will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; visitbend.com
Yanin Saavedra: The Latin and world singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Lasers Lasers Birmingham: The alt-country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Minor Birds & Gayle Skidmore: The indie-folk rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Latin Club Dance Party: DJ Raider Mystic will spin a mix of Latin club hits, classic cuts, reggaeton and more; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/thecapital
Friday 9/24
Live at the Vineyard — Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The local country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, advance tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Pete Kartsounes: The local acoustic singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
'90s Dance Night: Local DJs Slade and 3levat3 will play a mix of '90s vinyl dance hits of all genres, 21 and over; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Reggae Night Feat. DJ YOGI & DJ EYENEYE: The monthly reggae dance night will be held featuring local reggae band Rubbah Tree; 8 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Billie Holiday Project featuring Stella Heath: The band will perform songs by Lady Day evoking the feeling of a 1930s jazz club; 8 p.m.; $22.50 - $33.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Kaden Wadsworth: The R&B and hip-hop artist will perform following the release of his EP "Juxtaposition"; 8-11 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 9/25
Yanin Saavedra, Coyote Feather: The Latin and jazz-folk musicians will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — Lost Ox: The jam-grass band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Mike G: The musician will perform at the bar; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Girl Friday: The pop-punk band will perform with special guest Cryogeyser; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 9/26
Swing 48: The local swing band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Lord Huron: The indie-folk band will perform with special guest Allison Ponthier; 7 p.m.; $38.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/27
Tune Into Fall — Future Crib, Nordista Freeze, Waltzer: The touring bands will perform at the lodge, free for overnight guests; 6-9 p.m.; $30; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Tuesday 9/28
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Richard Taelour: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Tune Into Fall — Yasmin Williams, Chris Pureka, Valley Queen: The touring bands will perform at the lodge, free for overnight guests; 6-9 p.m.; $30; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Wednesday 9/29
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Conner Bennett: The jam-grass musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Terence Neal: The singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Summer Sessions — Melomania: The local pop, punk and rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
Charlie Parr: The blues-folk artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $14 in advance, $16 at the door, plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
