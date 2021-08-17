Live music
Wednesday 8/18
Burnin' Moonlight by the River: Spirited bluegrass, blues, swing and more from multi-instrumentalists Scott Foxx, Maggie Jackson & Jim Roy with stellar vocals and harmonies. Guitars, resonator, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and bass; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend or 541-383-1599.
Primus: The rock band will perform a tribute to the Rush album "A Farewell to Kings" with special guest Battles; 6-10 p.m.; $50.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Sunriver Music Festival — Pops Concert: Featuring guest conductors Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell co-hosting from the piano with multiple duos and small ensembles performing well-known tunes including "Bohemian Rhapsody, "Fiddler on the Roof," and songs from Toto, A-Ha and John Williams; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for waiting list; Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-585-5000.
Picnic in the Park — Olivia Harms: The Canby country singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
Summer Sessions — Oregon Fryer: The country-rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
"Best Of" After Party with The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform for the Source Weekly awards after party; 8 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Thursday 8/19
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, free for children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com
Live Music Thursday — Mai of Moon Mountain Ramblers: Matthew Hyman, better known as Mai from Moon Mountain Ramblers will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend or 541-382-0002
Justin Moore: The country music artist will perform. Doors at 6 p.m; 7 p.m.; $50 plus fees. Kids 3 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; bendticket.com or 541-548-2711.
Latin Club Dance Party: Dance the night away to Latin club hits, classic cuts, reggaeton and more with DJ Raider Mystic; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters
Friday 8/20
CJ Neary & Casey Willis: The folk/fiddle duo will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; bendcider.com
Atmosphere with Cypress Hill: The two groups will perform. Doors at 4:30 p.m; 6 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Sunriver Music Festival — Solo Piano Concert: Featuring Cliburn medalist Daniel Hsu performing a solo concert; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40 general admission, bring a chair or blanket; Sunriver Resort — Besson Commons, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 800-801-8765.
Live at the Vineyard — Hwy 97 Band: The local classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
An Evening with Night Channels: The alt-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
High Street Band: The party band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The local country band performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar and Grill, 8320 N. U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; facebook.com
Dive Bar Theology: The local indie-pop band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; free; Round Butte Inn, 503 First St., Culver; facebook.com
Fluffalove: The local classic rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-306-3322.
Reggae Night Feat. DJ Yogi & DJ Eyeneye: The monthly reggae dance night will be held; $15; 8 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Bachelor Beats: A live DJ will perform at the West Village stage; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 8/21
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon-2 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Summer BBQ at The Grove: The summer barbecue will take place, with live music, food and drinks; 4-8:30 p.m.; The Grove, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; visitbend.com
Justusworx: The local rock band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Adrian Bellue: The folk artist will perform, first come, first served; 5 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Sunriver Music Festival — Classical Concert III: Featuring pianist Daniel Hsu and Maestro Brett Mitchell with performances of Copland's Music for Movies, Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 and Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for waitlist; Sunriver Resort — Besson Commons, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 800-801-8765.
Live at the Vineyard — Big River Band: The country-rock band will perform. Advanced ticket purchase is required; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Thump Lot Party — The Black Tones, The Roof Rabbits: The punk rock bands will play at the coffee shop. All proceeds go to supporting the development of local musicians in Bend; 6-9 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 suggested at door; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com
Bob Baker & Mark Barringer: The local classic rock duo performs on the restaurant's patio; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com
Old Dominion: The country band will perform with special guest Caitlyn Smith. Low-profile chairs allowed; 7 p.m.; $59 plus fees.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Summer Sessions — Beyond the Lamplight: The band will play on the brewery's patio; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend or 541-639-4776.
Petty Fever: The Tom Petty tribute band performs. 21 and over, no outside food or drink; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Paul Eddy: The local musician will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tentareign, Third Seven: The local trio and cellist will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Company Grand: The rock-blues band will perform; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 8/22
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Summer Sunday Nights — DiRT & Cuppa Joe: The folk trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com
Monday 8/23
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Sunriver Music Festival — Classical Concert IV: Featuring Amit Peled on cello and Maestro Brett Mitchell performing Jessie Montgomery's Starburst, Sait-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for waitlist; Sunriver Resort — Besson Commons, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 800-801-8765.
Tuesday 8/24
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-728-0066.
Wednesday 8/25
Music on the Green: Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, 333 SW 15 St, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Summer Sessions — The Soul Providers: The local soul, funk and R&B band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
