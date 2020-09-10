Thursday 9/10
Michael John and Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform. Tickets required; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/680491-0 or 541-526-5075.
Silvertone Devils: The roots-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/681419-0
Jess Ray Backyard Tour: Special, limited capacity event. Ticket includes: concert, eats, drinks, meets and greets plus exclusive, early-release album; 7-9:30 p.m.; $25; The Bale’s Backyard, private address, Bend; eventbrite.com
Friday 9/11
Larkspur Stand Album Release Show: The local Americana band will perform selections from their new album. Loose Platoon opens; 5-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/681421-0
Sisters Folk Festival Presents Close To Home 2: Three days of concerts will be presented on the lawn of the Sisters Art Works building. Featuring Judith Hill, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and more; 5-10 p.m.; in person events are sold out, but concerts will be livestreamed; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/678522-0 or 541-549-4979.
Safe Summer Nights: Join us in listening to Tone Red, drinking full size cocktails, and enjoying a night of socially-distanced fun; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $15 to $25; Bend Distillery, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com/e/safe-summer-nights-tickets-118780783521
Dry Canyon Stampede: The Americana trio performs. Tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/680494-0 or 541-526-5075.
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10; 404 SW Forest Ave., 404 SW. Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com/e/austin-lindstrom-tickets-114172521084
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform. Call to reserve a table; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/680488-0 or 541-527-2101.
Thomas T and the Blue Chips: The blues band performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/680486-0 or 541-527-4380.
Lindy Gravelle: Outdoors; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Silverleaf Cafe, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/680085-0 or 541-548-7558.
Tiger Lyn: Solo pop singer; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar and Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/680958-0 or 541-383-0889.
Matt Borden: The country artist performs; 7-9 p.m.; Sandbagger Saloon, 5165 Club House Road, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/680490-0 or 541-923-8655.
Mai & Joe Show: The local band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679527-0 or 541-306-3322.
Music On The Patio with Shady GroOove: The multi-genre band performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679078-0
Saturday 9/12
Shut Up an’ Drink Grand Opening: A mobile rock and roll bar will open with six beers on tap and performances from three local bands, ax throwing, open mic and more; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunrise Pool and Spa, 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/681481-0 or 541-771-5558.
The Kron Men, Dr. Green Dreams, It’s Chaos: The punk bands perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/681483-0 or 541-388-8331.
Michalis Patterson: The local artist will perform. Limited capacity, first come, first served. Masks required; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/681488-0 or 541-480-7378.
Sisters Folk Festival Presents Close To Home 2: Three days of concerts will be presented on the lawn of the Sisters Art Works building. Featuring Judith Hill, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and more; 5-10 p.m.; in person events are sold out, but concerts will be live streamed; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; eventbrite.com
Matt, Max and Casey: Join some of the members of High Street Band and Precious Byrd as they perform songs from The Eagles to Ed Sheeran. With special guest Michael Summers. Tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/680496-0 or 541-526-5075.
Leftslide: The blues, rock and reggae band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679528-0 or 541-306-3322.
Sunday 9/13
Sisters Folk Festival Presents Close To Home 2: Three days of concerts will be presented on the lawn of the Sisters Art Works building. Featuring Judith Hill, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and more; noon-5 p.m.; in person events are sold out, but concerts will be live streamed; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; eventbrite.com/e/sff-presents-close-to-home-2-sunday-only-tickets-118077291357
Lisa Dae Trio: The jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/681423-0
Monday 9/14
Mondays with Mark Ransom: The local soul-folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; J DUB, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/681479-0 or 541-797-6335.
Wednesday 9/16
Worthy Wednesday with Fair Trade Boogie Band: The funk and jam band performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679081-0
