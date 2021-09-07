Wednesday 9/8
Wednesday 9/8
Music on the Green — Hokulea Dancers: Local traditional Hawaiian dancers will conclude the summer music series; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Ave, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Dave Matthews Band: Dave Matthews Band will return to perform. Doors at 5:30 p.m. No low-profile chairs allowed; 7 p.m.; $125 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Allman Betts Band: The rock and roll band will perform; 7 p.m.; $25 plus fees, kids under 3, first responders and teachers free; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com
Live Music — Justin Lavik: The musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; visitbend.com
Thursday 9/9
Art in Nature with Wanderlust Tours: Explore all the Museum has to offer and then experience two musical acts nestled in the pines, Sera Cahoone and Aaron Meyer; 5-9:30 p.m.; $75; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Live at the Vineyard — The Klassixs Ayreband: The classic rock ‘n roll band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Musicians will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; plus fees.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; visitbend.com
Friday 9/10
Redmond Social Club Dance: Dance to live music featuring The Tangents, outside food is welcome but no outside beverages are allowed. 21 and over; 6-10 p.m.; $10 at the door; VFW Hall, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; facebook.com/redmondsocialclub or 541-548-4108.
The Bangers: The rock duo will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar and Grill, 8320 N. U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; facebook.com/sleeplesstruckers
Changing Seasons Concert Series — lespecial : The east coast dance-rock band will perform on the Riverfront Plaza; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-728-0066.
Live Music Fridays — Swingin’ Doors: The band will perform live at the brewery; 6:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
The Substitutes: The local rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Fractal: The jamtronica band will perform with special guests G Bots & The Journeymen. Limited capacity, masks required; 8 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Magical Mystery Four at Silver Moon: The Beatles tribute band will perform on the patio; 8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 9/11
High Desert Chamber Music Pop-Up Concert: Final HDCM concert this summer — Violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith perform a mixture of classical favorites and popular songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Danny Boy”; noon; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater: The local band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Tom Bergeron & Friends: The Brazilian jazz musician will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Stacie Dread and Mystic: The local duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/brokendownguitars
Timothy James: The soul, blues and pop artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co. — Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/timothyjamesmus or 541-241-7733.
The Substitutes: The local rock band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/substitutesofficial
Corrupted Kin: The acoustic trio will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Headroom Takeover: Four local DJs will spin a variety of beats, bass and dance music. 21 and over; 8 p.m.; $10 at the door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Back to the ‘90s: DJ Raider Mystic will spin hits from the ‘90s all night long; 9 p.m.-midnight; $5 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 9/12
Circles Around the Sun: The instrumental supergroup will perform with special guest Frank LoCrasto, Doors at 7 p.m.; 8 p.m.; $17 plus fees. $20 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
John Legend: The EGOT award-winning artist will perform with special guests War & Treaty. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Low profile chairs allowed; 7 p.m.; $65-$175 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/13
An Evening with Mariah Counts: The indie-pop artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 9/14
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Michael Franti and Spearhead: Musical group Michael Franti and Spearhead will perform with special guest Mike Love. Doors at 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.; $54 plus fees; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com or 541-385-3062.
Wednesday 9/15
Summer Sessions — Loose Platoon: The local Delta blues-rock group will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 541-639-4776.
Creed Bratton: The folk-rock musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
That 1 Guy: The Las Vegas musician will perform using a variety of homemade instruments. Limited capacity, masks required; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
