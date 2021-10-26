Thursday 10/28
Campfire Unplugged: Artists from around the country will showcase their musical repertoire while gathered around the campfire; 6-8 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; 4peaksmusic.com or 541-382-1515.
Fireside Concert Series — Eli West: The folk artist will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US-20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Irish Trad Music: The traditional Irish band the Ballybogs will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewery, 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2 , Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
KBong: The multi-instrumental reggae artist will perform with special guest Johnny Cosmic; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 10/29
Bend Root Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature 80+ performances and educational workshops; noon-10 p.m.; free; various venues, throughout Bend; bendroots.net
Bill Keale: The solo Hawaiian artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.
Live Music on the Patio: Weekly Friday night music will be performed; 7 p.m.; Kobold Brewing, 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; koboldbrewing.com or 541-504-9373.
MDC: The punk rock band will perform with special guests Chupa Cobra and Crow Fisher; 8:30 p.m.; $15; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 10/30
Bend Roots Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature 80+ performances and educational workshops; noon-10 p.m.; free; Various Venues, throughout Bend, Bend; bendroots.net
Live at the Vineyard — Kurt Silva & Cheyenne West: The country duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advance ticket purchase required, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Modern Gentlemen: The rock & roll band will perform; 7:30 p.m.$45-$65; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Emerald City Band: The local rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; cover charge at door; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 10/31
Bend Roots Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature 80+ performances and educational workshops; noon-10 p.m.; free; various venues, throughout Bend; bendroots.net
Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience: The indigenous Zydeco roots artist will perform; 5 p.m.; donation-based tickets; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 11/1
Karla Bonoff: The American singer/songwriter will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$45; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 11/2
StoryTeller’s Open Mic: Join us for a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m.; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Ron Artis II + Precious Byrd: The Hawaiian multi-instrumentalist and the rock band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 11/3
Sonny Hess: The blues guitarist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Open Mic Wednesdays: Open mic will be held weekly; 6:30 p.m.; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Open Mic: Sign up for open mic by 6:30; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; facebook.com/NorthsideBarandGrill or 541-383-0889.
Lydia Loveless & Lilly Hiatt: The alternative country singer-songwriter and Nashville, Tennessee-based singer-songwriter will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $20-$35; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Hard To Leave Tour MAYDAY: The hip hop duo will perform with special guest 1ton; 7:30 p.m.; $20; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
