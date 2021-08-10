Wednesday 8/11
Music on the Green — Erin Cole-Baker: The local folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
High Street Band: The party band will perform dance hits from the '70s to today's Top 40; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
Summer Sessions — Leadbetter Band: The rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Agent Orange: The punk/surf rock band will perform with special guest Spice Pistols; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Thursday 8/12
Rebelution: The reggae band will return to Bend to perform with special guests Kabaka Pyramid, Keznamdi and DJ Mackle; 3:30-10 p.m.; $37.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Munch and Music — Precious Byrd: Precious Byrd will perform with special guest Shining Dimes in the final concert of 2021; 5:30 p.m.free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Conner Bennett: The local musician will perform on the patio; 6-7 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE 1st Street, Bend or 541-382-0002.
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters
Friday 8/13
Joel Chadd: The local singer-songwriter will perform alongside special guests CJ Neary on fiddle and Alicia Viani on guitar and vocals; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Tumalo; bendcider.com
An Evening with Burning Moonlight: The bluegrass band will perform, all ages; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — Precious Byrd: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $45 adults, $25 children 11 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Rudolf Korv: The Americana and roots musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co. — Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/rudolfkorvmusic or 541-241-7733.
Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles: The slamgrass band and the folk-rock band will co-headline. Doors at 5:30; 7 p.m.; $39.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Sway Wild + Kristen Grainger & True North: The folk musicians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $30-$50 plus fees; Sisters Art Works, 204 W Adams Ave, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/where.people.come.to.get.lucky
Hillstomp: The punkabilly, country-blues duo will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Angeline's Bakery & Cafe, 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-549-9122.
Molly Hatchet: The classic rock band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $44.95 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
80s Anthems Dance Party: DJ Raider Mystic will play dance hits of the 1980s on the patio; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Dance Party with DJ Chris: The DJ will spin a mix of dance hits from the '80s to today; 9-11:45 p.m.; free; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/thedoublesaloon2015
Saturday 8/14
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon-2 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
HDCM Pop-Up Concerts: High Desert Chamber Music presents their final, free outdoor concert with violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith; noon-12:30 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
Burnin' Moonlight at Eastlake Lodge: The bluegrass, blues and swing band will perform; 1-4 p.m.; free; East Lake Resort, 22430 N. Pauline Lake Rd, La Pine
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Erin Cole Baker: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Stacie Dread and Mystic: The local folk-rock duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns: The local folk and John Denver tribute band will perform; 6 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 11 and under, advance tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunriver Music Festival — Classical Concert I: The first concert of the season will feature the Eroica Trio with Maestro Kelly Kuo performing Beethoven's Triple Concerto, Dvorak's Czech Suite and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for waitlist; Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-585-5000.
Summer Sessions — The Cutmen: The local jazz-soul band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Making Movies + Raye Zaragoza: The folk bands will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $30-$50 plus fees; Sisters Folk Festival, 204 W Adams Ave, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Tiger Lyn: The local crossover artist will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; tigerlyn.com or 541-383-0889.
In The Pink: The Pink Floyd tribute band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
BlackFlowers Blacksun, Boxcar Stringband: The country-rock and billy-blues bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 8/15
Live at the Vineyard — Clay Helt: The local musician will perform; noon-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Dierks Bentley: The country star will perform with special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum; 5:30-9 p.m.; $79.75 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Cheyenne West & Silverado: The country artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Monday 8/16
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Sunriver Music Festival — Classical Concert II: Featuring concertmaster Ruth Lenz on violin and Maestro Kelly Kuo with performances of Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin, Barber's Violin Concerto and Hayden's Symphony No. 103; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40 general admission, bring your own chair or blanket; Sunriver Resort — Besson Commons, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 800-801-8765.
Bridge City Sinners: The jazz-Appalachain death folk band will perform with special guest Johnny Bourbon; 9 p.m.-midnight; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 8/17
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-728-0066.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: The folk-roots rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 8/18
Burnin' Moonlight by the River: The bluegrass, blues and swing band performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend or 541-383-1599.
Picnic in the Park — Olivia Harms: The Canby country singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
Primus: The rock band will perform a tribute to the Rush album "A Farewell to Kings" with special guest Battles; 6-10 p.m.; $50.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Sunriver Music Festival — Pops Concert: Featuring guest conductors Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell co-hosting from the piano with multiple duos and small ensembles performing well-known tunes including "Bohemian Rhapsody, "Fiddler on the Roof," and songs from Toto, A-Ha and John Williams; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for the waiting list; Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-585-5000.
Summer Sessions — Oregon Fryer: The country-rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
"Best Of" After Party with The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform for the Source Weekly awards after party; 8-10 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
