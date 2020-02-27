Thursday 2/27
Appaloosa Quartet: The Americana band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.
Heyukekas: The reggae, soul, blues, folk and punk band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Shaka Braddahs: The duo will play island music; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
Rich and CJ: Local fiddle player CJ Neary will play with Rich Taelour; 6-8 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed Taproom, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
After the Hill Chill Music Series — Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.
Brave New World: The Americana fusion band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Nonprofit Tunes: The concert will feature live music from Judi Seger, Fiona Chritoe and Twig, benefiting Healing Reins; 7 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
Geezer Rock: The classic rock band performs; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Friday 2/28
Friday Night Music Series — Jerry Zyback Duo: The Delta blues band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
Rhonda Funk: The alternative Christian artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
Jordan Wolfe: The indie-pop artist and lead singer of Dive Bar Theology will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Alter Ego Lip Sync Battle: Performers can win prizes including gift cards and products for best performance, best syncing and crowd favorite; 6-9 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed Taproom, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
Stu Kinzel and Friends: The musicians will perform blues, spirituals and more; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.
Dry Canyon Trio: The country band performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Blue Flamez: The award-winning Native American hip-hop artist will perform with special guests Hardchords and MarVan; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Kristi Kinsey & the Whiskey Bandits: The country band performs; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; 541-447-9932.
Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rocker performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
James Dean: The classic rock artist performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Marchfourth: The funk, rock and jazz band performs with special guest Yak Attack; 8:30-1 a.m.; $22 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Night Channels and Dr. Green Dreams: The rock and hip-hop bands will perform; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Fair Trade Boogie Band: The funk-jam band performs; 9-11:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Saturday 2/29
Songs and Snacks with Bobby Lindstrom: The blues singer/songwriter performs; 3-5 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.
Heller Highwater: The pop-R&B trio performs; 3:30-6 p.m.; free; The Outfitters Bar, Inn of 7th Mountain, 18575 Century Drive, Bend; 541-480-1917.
Seymour Baker Band: The classic rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; $10 each; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Clyde McGee: The dark folk and Americana artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Derek Deon: The dream-pop artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
The Silvertone Devils: The rockabilly and Americana band performs; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; 541-610-6457.
The Space Heaterz Leap Year Social: The local Americana band performs; 6-10 p.m.; free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; 541-382-4333.
Dry Canyon Stampede: The band will play a variety of country music for classic Western dancing; dance lessons begin at 6:30 p.m., band starts at 7:30 p.m.; 6:30-11 p.m.; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Leftslide: The blues, rock and reggae band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Fox and Bones: The modern folk duo performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Call Down Thunder: The band will play the music of the Grateful Dead; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; btbsbend.com or 541-728-0703.
Whippoorwill Songwriting Series: Corey and Whitney Parnell will perform with Pete Kartcounes; 7 p.m.; $5 suggested donation; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rocker performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Kristi Kinsey & the Whiskey Bandits: The country band performs; 8-11 p.m.; free; Crossroads BBQ Pit and Pub, 121 NE Third St., Prineville; 541-447-3335.
James Dean: The classic rock artist performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Lighterlights: The alt-rock and folk band performs; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
ELECTRIBE: Local DJ ChellyBean hosts Mark Brody and DJs Danders, Caputo and Thom; 9-2 a.m.; $5 at the door, 21 and over; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
90s Flannel Party: DJ Chuck Boogie will play dancing tunes, $4 drinks if you wear flannel; 9-12 a.m.; free 21 and over; AVID Cider, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-633-7757.
The Shining Dimes: The alt-country band performs with the Sleepless Truckers and Johnny Bourbon; 9 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
No Cash Value, It’s Chaos, Poolside Leper Society: The local punk bands will perform; 9 p.m.; free; Third Street Pub, 314 SE Third St., Bend; 541-306-3017.
Sunday 3/1
COCC Big Band Jazz: Featuring Lisa Dae on vocals and songs by local Bend arrangers; 2-4 p.m.; $10 suggested donation, cash only; Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC Bend, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7700.
Cascade School of Music Spring Band Concert: The student jazz and blues band performs; 5-6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Newbrighton: The Seattle alternative band performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues-rock artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Monday 3/2
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Blaine Cameron: The acoustic artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 3/3
Carol Rossio: The jazz artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Wednesday 3/4
Slade and The Hatchet: The rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins, 700 NW Bond St, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Hip Hop Showcase and Industry Night: Local artists can perform with the stand-out artist of the night chosen to be featured on 88.9 FM, have a track professionally recorded, beauty services, photo shoot and more; 7-12 a.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; 541-636-7368.
