Tuesday 11/3
Storyteller Tuesdays: Local musicians will perform on the patio; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/700508-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 11/6
The Junebugs: The bluegrass trio will perform. Social distancing guidelines in place and masks are required; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $22; Tower Theatre, 835 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/704495-1 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 11/7
Save the Music Concert Series: Local musicians will perform on the patio; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/704581-0
An Evening with Jeshua Marshall: The local singer/songwriter will perform an all-ages virtual show on Facebook Live; 6-9 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/704577-0
Siren Songs: The Portland-based duo will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $22; Tower Theatre, 835 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/704496-1 or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 11/8
William Florian: The folk singer will perform. Social distancing guidelines in place and masks are required. Limited capacity; 7-9 p.m.; $27; Tower Theatre, 835 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/704497-1 or 541-317-0700.
Monday 11/9
Americana Fiddle Club: Learn to play the fiddle! For high school students of all ability levels. Sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays; 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 16; $30 to $110; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; eventbrite.com
Writing the Songs Only You Can Write: An online songwriting workshop series via Zoom held on Mondays; 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14; $150; online; eventbrite.com
Tuesday 11/10
Dynamics in Performance — Four Week Virtual Workshop with Beth Wood: Beth Wood will lead the workshop in an exploration of dynamics as it pertains to performing songs with the ultimate goal of delivering a story in a powerful and engaging way; 7-8:30 p.m.; $100; online; go.evvnt.com/704559-0 or 541-549-4979.
Wednesday 11/11
Veterans Day Celebration: Outlaw country band Sleepless Truckers will perform during the celebration that will feature raffles, giveaways and discounted been for veterans with ID; 6-9 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/704548-0 or 541-548-4990.
