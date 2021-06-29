Wednesday 6/30
John Del Toro Richardson and Dean Mueller: The country-blues duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl or 541-797-6581.
Music on the Green — Olivia Knox: The local indie singer-songwriter will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Summer Sessions — DJPK: Singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes will perform as his alter ego laying out fresh and funky beats with a side of soul; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 7/1
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will perform popular covers. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Thursday Night Writers — Redwood Son: The Americana artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.
Live Music Thursdays: Local bands will perform on the patio at weekly; 6-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com
Thursdays with The Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
An Evening with Jeff Crosby & Darci Carlson: The country-folk duo will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 7/2
Corinne Sharlet: The Americana artist will perform virtually; 4-5 p.m.; online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Evergrow: The cover duo and band will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-323-3955.
Live at the Vineyard — Big River Band: The local classic rock and country-rock band will perform. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $20; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Trainwreck: The local party band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; initiativebrew.com or 541-527-4380.
High Step Society: The Eugene electro-swing band will perform; 9-11 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheater.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 7/3
Music on the Water — Michalis Patterson: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Peter Kartsounes: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.
Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy: The local duo performs at the winery. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com or 541-549-6114.
Sunday 7/4
Independence Day Afternoon Jazz: Local jazz musicians Lisa Dae, Andy Aemer and more will perform. Reservations accepted as seating is limited; 1-4 p.m.; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Summer Sessions — 4th of July with Indubious: The local reggae band will perform leading up to the annual fireworks show on Pilot Butte; 7-10 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Monday 7/5
Big Lawn Series — Josephine Antoinette: The soul, jazz and R&B artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 7/6
High Desert Chamber Pop-Up Concert: Violinist and Executive Director of HDCM and pianist Janet Smith will perform a short concert at the coffee shop's back patio; 1-1:30 p.m.; Looney Bean of Bend, 961 NW Brooks St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 7/7
Summer Sessions — Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
