Wednesday 8/4
The Diamonds: The classic rock n' roll band will perform hits from the '50s and '60s; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
StealHead: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-383-1599.
Summer Sessions — The Silvertone Devils: The country-rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 8/5
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Munch and Music — The Talbott Brothers: The Portland folk-rock duo will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Live Music Thursdays with JoAnna Lee: The Portland-based singer-songwriter will perform on the patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend or 541-382-0002.
The Uncharted Project: The jazz, R&B and indie folk duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Quattlebaum: The bluegrass-folk band will perform, bring your own beverages; 7-10 p.m.; $15 suggested donation; Mud Lake Studios, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/thewhipoorwillbend or 541-241-8681.
Hobo Johnson: The hip-hop and rap artist will perform; 7:30-11:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees, 21 and over; The Annex at Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 8/6
Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy: The local duo will perform a variety of covers; 6-9 p.m.; $10 adults, children 12 and under free, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Trainwreck: The dance cover band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/trainwreckbend
Loose Platoon: The local Americana, blues and rock group will perform on the plaza; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-728-0066.
Summer Sessions — Brave New World CD Release Show: The rock band will perform selections from their new album; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Superball: The classic rock band will perform hits from the '60s and '70s; 8-10 p.m.; $10 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 8/7
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — The Abluestics: The local blues band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Orbit: Listen to the band while enjoying full-sized cocktails from the distillery; 5-8 p.m.; $15-$25; Bend Distillery, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Superball: The classic rock band will perform hits from the '60s and '70s; 6-9 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 N. U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; facebook.com/pumphouseterrebonne
Live at the Vineyard — Big River Band: The classic rock and country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Thump Lot Party — Jeshua Marshall & Danny Attack: The local singer-songwriters will perform. Proceeds from concert will go to supporting the development of local musicians through the FVZZ Records nonprofit; 6-9 p.m.; $15 in advance, pay what you can at the door; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; facebook.com/thumpcoffee
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform on the restaurant's patio; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Summer Sessions — Shady GroOove: The multi-genre band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Shenandoah: The country band will perform at the Crook County Fair fair; 7-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S Main St, Prineville; facebook.com/crook.co.fairgrounds
Oregon Fryer: The blues-rock band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Braving the Fall: The local rock band will perform covers and original songs; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/bravingthefall
Mienne: The Portland DJ will spin a selection of dance music. Featuring Loopacabra and DJ Chellybean; 8-10 p.m.; $5 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Shane Osborn: The local musician will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Washed in Black: The Seattle-based Pearl Jam tribute band will perform, 21 and over; 8-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/8
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Monday 8/9
Open Mic Mondays: Local singers, musicians, poets, storytellers or comedians can perform a short piece for the weekly open mic; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Tuesday 8/10
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-728-0066.
Wednesday 8/11
Music on the Green — Erin Cole-Baker: The local folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
High Street Band: The party band will perform dance hits from the '70s to today's Top 40; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
Summer Sessions — Leadbetter Band: The rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Agent Orange: The punk/surf rock band will perform with special guest Spice Pistols; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
