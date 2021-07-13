Wednesday 7/14
The Guacalypsos: Accomplished and eclectic musicians playing an energetic mix of Americana and Caribbean musical styles including folk, country, blues, R & B, swing, calypso reggae and tejano; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-306-0797.
Music on the Green — Heller Highwater Band: The R&B, country and rock band performs; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Summer Soiree — Aviara Trio: The classical trio will perform for a limited audience, featuring light hors d'oeuvres and wine; 6-9 p.m.; $75-$100 suggested donation; Broken Top, private residence, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Summer Sessions — Slade and the Hatchet: The local rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Thursday 7/15
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Munch and Music — Kalimba: The Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Summer Soiree — Aviara Trio: The classical trio will perform for a limited audience, featuring light hors d'oeuvres and wine, lawn seating, bring your own chair or blanket; 6-9 p.m.; $75-$100 suggested donation; Sunrise Village, private residence, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; 541-638-7001.
Thursday Night Writers — Kelly Farrell: The country-Americana singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Live Music Thursdays: Local musicians will perform weekly at the distillery; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; facebook.com/oregonspiritdistillers
Problem Stick & The Deeks at Volcanic: The metal and wrecked rockers will perform; 9-11 p.m.; $5 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
Friday 7/16
Live at the Vineyard — High Street Band: The band will perform hits from the '70s to today's top 40; 6-9 p.m.; $45 adults, $25 children 11 and under, advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Summer Soiree — Aviara Trio: The classical trio will perform for a limited audience, featuring light hors d'oeuvres and wine; 6-9 p.m.; $75-$100 suggested donation; North Rim Lodge, 1500 NW Wild Rye Circle, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Jeshua Marshall Single Release Party: The local musician will perform selections from his upcoming album, also featuring Jon Gazi and Jason Dae West; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Eilen Jewell + Caleb Klauder & Reeb Williams: The folk-rock singer-songwriters will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $35-$55 Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Jess Ryan Band & Profit Drama: The local rock and blues bands will perform; 9-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
NYM: The DJ will play a mix of funk, soul and hip-hop; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Saturday 7/17
3 of We: The jazz-rock band performs; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Mark Ransom: The local folk artist will perform ; 5-8 p.m.; free, first come, first served; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net
Richard Taelour: The local guitarist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendcider
In a Landscape: Classical pianist Hunter Noack will perform outdoors where people can listen via a set of wireless headphones; 6-9 p.m.; $35 plus fees, free for Warm Springs Tribal members and EBT; The Museum At Warm Springs, 2189 U.S. Highway 26, Warm Springs; inalandscape.org
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; free; Hop & Brew, 532 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com/sleeplesstruckers
John Sipe: The Americana musician will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Cara O Cruz: The Latin-rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Hola! Downtown, 920 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/holadowntown
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Shady GroOove: The rock, blues, funk, Americana and jazz band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Steve Poltz + Madison Cunningham: The singer-songwriters will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $35-$55 Sisters Art Works, 204 W Adams Ave, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Trainwreck: The local cover band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/trainwreckbend
Eli Seth Lieberman: The musician from Strive Roots will perform on the outdoor deck; 7-9 p.m.; free; Shandy's, 52510 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/shandysdrinkplaywin
Farewell Bend — The Best of Busking & Bars: Americana artist KC Flynn will perform one last concert before leaving for Las Vegas; 8-10 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
The Old Revival & The Roof Rabbits: The rock and punk bands will perform; 9-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
NYM: The DJ will play a mix of funk, soul and hip-hop; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Sunday 7/18
Fair Trade Boogie Band: The funk/jam band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Monday 7/19
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Tuesday 7/20
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend
Wednesday 7/21
Dan Dubuque: The slide guitarist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
