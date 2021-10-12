Thursday 10/14
Live at the Vineyard — The Hwy 97 Band: The classic rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Campfire Unplugged: Artists from around the country will showcase their musical repertoire while gathered around the campfire; 6-8 p.m; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE 3rd Street, Bend; 4peaksmusic.com
Irish Trad Music: Every Thursday the traditional Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m; free; Porter Brewery, 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond or 541-504-7959.
Pimps Of Joytime: The Brooklyn's Funk band will perform; 9 p.m; $18-$20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 10/15
Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes: The Irish-American seven-piece punk band will perform with the folk punk band; 4:30 p.m.;$45 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Live at the Vineyard — Joe Fidanzo Duo: The classic and country rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m; $20 Children 12 and under $10, advance tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Countryfied: The country band will perform; 6-11 p.m; $10; Redmond VFW, 491 SW Veteran Way, Redmond or 541-548-4108.
Wheelwright: The western pop, grunge band will perform with special guest Sundressed; 8 p.m; $14; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 10/16
Third Seven on the Patio: The looping cellist and sonic magician will perform; 4 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend or 541-388-8331.
Joe & Bri Schulte: The bluegrass, country and Americana duo will perform; 5-7 p.m; free; Bend Cider, 64649 Wharton Ave, Bend; bendcider.com or 541-410-0639.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Duo: The pop and R&B duo will perform under the stars; 5-8 p.m; $15, advance tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne or 541-526-5075.
Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday: The alt-rock groups will perform; 6 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Magical Mystery Four: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6 p.m; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend or 541-972-3835.
Motel Kalifornia: The Eagles tribute band will perform; 7-9 p.m; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
Blackflowers Blacksun: The blues band will perform; 8 p.m; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend or 541-388-8331.
Tiger Lyn: The singer-songwriter will perform; 8-10 p.m; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Dog Party: The Sacramento punk-rock duo will perform with special guest Vanderwalls; 9 p.m; $11.87; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 10/18
ABBAFAB: The ABBA tribute band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $31-$51; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 10/19
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Love, Dean: This Portland based instrumentalist duo will perform; 6-8 p.m; Bend Cider, 64649 Wharton Ave, Bend; bendcider.com
StoryTeller's Open Mic: Join us for a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend; thecommonsbend.com
Vandoliers: The six-piece Dallas-Fort Worth group will perform with special guest Rob Leines; $11.87; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 10/20
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Love, Dean: This Portland based instrumentalists duo will perform; 6-8 p.m; Bend Cider, 64649 Wharton Ave, Bend; bendcider.com
Travis Ehrenstrom Band: The Folk-rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend or 541-382-5174.
Daring Greatly Band: The Canadian folk-rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra: The roots band will perform; 7 p.m; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend or 541-388-8331.
Open Mic Hosted by Derek Michael Marc: Come sign up for open mic by 6:30; 7-9 p.m; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
