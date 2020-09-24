Thursday 9/24
Michael John and Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/687043-0 or 541-526-5075.
Noelle Bangert and Michael D’Errico: The local duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/687675-0
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/687005-0
Friday 9/25
Safe Summer Nights!: Join us in listening to Shady GroOove, drinking full size cocktails, and enjoying a night of socially-distanced fun; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $15 to $25; 19330 Pinehurst Road, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com/e/safe-summer-nights-tickets-120587734159
Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/687556-0
Larkspur Stand: The Americana band will perform with special guest Matt Puccio Jr.; 6-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/687470-0 or 541-388-8331.
Heller Highwater: The pop-R&B trio performs; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/687057-0 or 541-526-5075.
Dry Canyon Trio Live: The country-folk trio performs; 6-9 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/687023-0 or 541-527-4380.
Bill Powers: The Americana artist will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/687635-0 or 458-202-1090.
Carl Ventis: Solo acoustic; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar and Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/680961-0 or 541-383-0889.
The Shining Dimes: The country band will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/687588-0 or 541-447-9932.
Jess Ryan Band: The rock band will perform with special guest Loose Platoon. Masks required, limited capacity; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/687483-0 or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 9/26
Save the Music — Oregon Fryer and The Fair Trade Boogie Band: The local bands perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/686999-0 or 541-388-8331.
Chiringa!: The Latin dance band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/687558-0
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band performs; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/687059-0 or 541-526-5075.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs. Reservations required to ensure social distancing; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/687065-0 or 541-527-2101.
Lassen: The folk trio will perform featuring special guest Nick Crockett; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/687632-0 or 458-202-1090.
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country band performs; 7-10 p.m.; Sandbagger Saloon, 5165 Club House Road, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/687061-0 or 541-923-8655.
High Street Band — Hotel Kalifornia Eagles Tribute: Highstreet Band performs a Veteran’s Tribute with the tribute band; 7-9:15 p.m.; $20 to $30; General Duffy’s Waterhole., 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Music On The Patio with Slade & The Hatchet: The local rock band will perform 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679089-0
Sunday 9/27
Coyote Willow: The roots duo will perform. Proceeds will be donated to a wildfire relief fund. Limited capacity; 3-5 p.m.; $10; Bear Creek House Concerts, 1613 NE Lesley Place, Bend; go.evvnt.com/687643-0
Ben Miller: The local musician will play an acoustic set; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/687011-0
Monday 9/28
Monday Music with Marc Ransom: The soul-folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; J DUB, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/687649-0 or 541-797-6335.
Tuesday 9/29
Storyteller Tuesdays — David Von Schlegell: The local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/686991-0 or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 9/30
3 of We: The local trio performs; 5-7 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/686977-0 or 541-385-3333.
Know Us — Yolanda Alicia Performance: Singer Yolanda Alicia shares songs of heritage. This is a bilingual program; 6-6:45 p.m.; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/686957-0 or 541-312-1063.
Worthy Wednesday with StealHead: The rock band performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/679090-0
