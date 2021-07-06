Wednesday 7/7
Summer Sessions — Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Thursday 7/8
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Munch and Music — Ron Artis II and the Truth: The singer-songwriter and his band will perform, featuring special guests the Fair Trade Boogie Band; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Thursday Night Writers — Gabrial Sweyn: The folk and country blues artist will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Live Music Thursdays — Coyote Willow: The roots duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; facebook.com
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; 541-638-7001.
Friday 7/9
Burnin' Moonlight Trio: The bluegrass, blues, country, and folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Tumalo Feed Co., 64619 U.S. Highway 20, Bend; null.
Shooting from the Hip: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/initiativebrew
Live in the Vineyard — Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Necktie Killer: The local ska band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Stacie Dread & Mystic: The acoustic rock duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/brokendownguitars
HWY 97 Band: The local classic rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com
Theclectik: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop and electronica; 9 p.m.-midnight.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Saturday 7/10
Music on the Water — Blaze & Kelly: The folk-rock duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Honey Don't: The local country-folk band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15-$25; Crater Lake Spirits Distillery Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
The Musers House Concert: The high energy folk band will perform. Dinner and chairs provided. BYOB; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $20 tickets required; Highland House Concerts, Highland Road, Bend; 541-306-0797.
Live in the Vineyard — John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns: The local folk band will play a variety of classic hits including many from John Denver; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform in the courtyard; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Summer Sessions — The Mostest: The Americana-rock-soul band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Ground$core: The DJ will play a mix of funk, hip-hop and house; 9 p.m.-midnight.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Lucky Town: The Bruce Springsteen tribute band will perform. 21 and over; $20; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Sunday 7/11
Honey Don't: The local folk and bluegrass band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Stacie Dread & Mystic: The local acoustic duo will perform; free; Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean, 20520 Robal Lane, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/brokendownguitars
Monday 7/12
HDCM Pop-Up Concerts: Violinist Isabelle Senger will be joined by pianist Janet Smith in a series of free outdoor “Pop-Up Concerts!” around town throughout the summer; 4-4:30 p.m.; free; Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room, 425 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 301, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Big Lawn Series: Featuring Kate & Ritchie performing live on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Tuesday 7/13
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend
Wednesday 7/14
The Guacalypsos: The band will play an energetic mix of Americana and Caribbean musical styles including folk, country, blues, R&B, swing, calypso reggae and Tejano; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-306-0797.
Music on the Green — Heller Highwater: The blues and rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Summer Sessions — Slade and the Hatchet: The local rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.