Wednesday 10/6
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Pete Kartsounes: The local folk-roots musician will perform; 6-9 p.m; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Yanin Saavedra: The Latin and world singer will perform; 6-8 p.m; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com
Open Mic: Join us for our weekly open mic; 7-9 p.m; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Thursday 10/7
Live at the Vineyard — Jonathan Foster: The Americana-folk musician will perform; 6-9 p.m; $10 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Friday 10/8
Redmond's Music & Arts Festival: The four-day festival will feature several local bands, yoga sessions, hand drumming workshops, food trucks, art, drinks and more; 2-11 p.m; $20 per day, $50 for full weekend pass; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; bendticket.com
Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy: The local duo will perform; 6-9 p.m; $10 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Bennett, Leadbetter, Moore trio: The local musicians will perform; 6 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend or 541-388-8331.
Maxwell Friedman Group: The neo jazz-funk band will perform; 6:30-10 p.m; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend or 541-323-3955.
Petty Thievery: The Tom Petty tribute band will perform; 8 p.m; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 10/9
Redmond's Music & Arts Festival: The four-day festival will feature several local bands, yoga sessions, hand drumming workshops, food trucks, art, drinks and more; 2-11 p.m; $20 per day, $50 for full weekend pass; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; bendticket.com
The Bandulus: The ska band will perform; 4 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover & the Mighty Quinns: The local band will play originals and John Denver covers; 6-9 p.m; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Placebo Bison: The band will perform with special guests with Mike Fish, DJ Sorski and DJ Nightrider; 7 p.m; $15; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-408-4329.
Sunday 10/10
Redmond's Music & Arts Festival: The four-day festival will feature several local bands, yoga sessions, hand drumming workshops, food trucks, art, drinks and more; 2-11 p.m; $20 per day, $50 for full weekend pass; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; bendticket.com
Monday 10/11
Redmond's Music & Arts Festival: The four-day festival will feature several local bands, yoga sessions, hand drumming workshops, food trucks, art, drinks and more; 2-11 p.m; $20 per day, $50 for full weekend pass; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; bendticket.com
Tuesday 10/12
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Tech N9ne: The rapper will perform with special guests Rittz, Krizz Kaliko, King Iso, Maez301 & Chandler P, and Jehry Robinson; 8 p.m; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 10/13
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sweet N' Juicy: The Portland party band will perform; 6-9 p.m; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Superball: The local classic rock band will perform hits from the '60s and '70s; 7-9 p.m; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
